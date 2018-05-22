Local vets make Honor Flight mission

× Expand Keith Lobdell Dr. Neal Fee receives his Honor Flight mission orders at the beginning of the day for Honor Flight 23, taking veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam to see their national memorials in Washington, D.C.

PLATTSBURGH | Even at near 11 p.m. at the Plattsburgh Oval, there was no signs of fatigue on the faces of the 29 members of the 23rd North Country Honor Flight, even from 99 year-old Arthur Miller from Utica, the oldest member of the group.

“My day went perfect, couldn’t have been better,” said Miller, trying to hold back tears. “After everything I saw today, America is going to be alright, you can take my word for it.”

Nearly all the veterans who attended the flight shared those feelings of gratitude and patriotism.

“I would have never been able to do this without Honor Flight,” said 96 year-old Dr. Neal Fee of Westport. “It was very impressive when they drove through Arlington National Cemetery. When we were at the memorials and talking to the kids — I was always concerned that the kids were not learning enough about our time and but after this, you could tell these kids had studied and they had great questions about what we did and the time we lived in.”

Fee and Miller were two of the three World War II veterans who made the flight. Also on board were veterans from Korea and Vietnam, including two sets of father-and-son.

“It was a beautiful day that I would recommend highly and it was beautiful to be there with my son,” said Korean veteran Russ LaPine from Plattsburgh. “We wanted to do something like this for a long, long time and we are grateful to Honor Flight to get us there.”

“I was very glad to be there with my father,” said Steve LaPine. “It was just awesome to have the motorcycle escorts to visiting the memorials — just, just awesome.”

North Country Honor Flight is part of a nationwide effort to get veterans to their national memorials in Washington, D.C. To date, the local program has sent 346 veterans to the national capital in 23 flights.

The day started at 7 a.m. May 19, as the veterans were honored by the community and local officials at the Plattsburgh Recreation Center.

Following the ceremony, the members of Honor Flight 23 loaded onto a bus and were escorted by local and state police and fire departments, along with motorcycle brigades to the Plattsburgh International Airport, with well-wishers and flags adorned the sides of the road.