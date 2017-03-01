Local vets mark anniversary of historic photograph

× Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) and Joe DeMarco trade anecdotes at a private ceremony commemorating the iconic “Raising the flag on Iwo Jima” photo by Joe Rosenthal. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

KEESEVILLE — To celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the iconic Iwo Jima photograph, local veterans gathered at Adirondack Flagpoles in downtown Keeseville for a special commemoration ceremony.

Though he was not present at the moment Joe Rosenthal captured the iconic “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima,” Joe DeMarco, 90, of Jay, fought in the battle.

DeMarco landed on the beach at Iwo Jima, Japan as a 19 year old Navy recruit.

After enlisting on June 6, 1944 at the age of 18, DeMarco was trained at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Chicago before getting deployed overseas.

When asked why he joined the military, the always-modest DeMarco shrugged. “I wanted to join the navy,” he said simply, noting that it was just what people did at the time.

When DeMarco was told that his unit was headed to Iwo Jima, he said: “We just took it in stride.”

“There were millions of faces in the war, and we were just some of them.”

× WWII Veteran Joe DeMarco (right) tells his story of landing on Iwo Jima to Assemblyman Billy Jones (left). Adirondack Flagpoles owner Danny Kaifetz (middle) showcases a Coca-Cola bottle given to him by DeMarco, which the veteran received after landing on the Japanese beach over 70 years ago and kept, unopened, to this day. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

DeMarco said that when they landed on the beach at Iwo Jima, the American forces had their work cut out for them.

“There was very little vegetation there — nowhere to take cover,” he said. “We lost 7,000 men in the first several days.”

The Japanese soldiers, he said, were holed up in caves — initially making it difficult to strike back.

“We just did what we had to do,” DeMarco said. “For us, it was just another battle.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) was in attendance at the ceremony.

Jones noted his sister has served in the military for a number of years, and said that he thoroughly enjoys speaking with his district’s veterans.

“I’m very honored to be involved in this,” Jones said.