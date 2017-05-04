Local woman accused of Target theft

× Expand A local woman was taken into custody on May 3 for allegedly stealing merchandise from the Plattsburgh Target store.

PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman was arrested last night for allegedly stealing merchandise from Target.

Kimberly LaRoe, 33, was taken into custody at 8:02 p.m. on May 3, according to Clinton County Sherriff's Deputies. LaRoe allegedly stole merchandise from the Target store on two separate occasions.

Police say that LaRoe was arraigned on two charges of petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 bail and $5,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court at a later date.