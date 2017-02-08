Local woman arrested in rescue squad theft

RAY BROOK — A local woman is being accused of pilfering over $20,000 from a local rescue

squad.

State police arrested Shannon Bresett, 42, on Tuesday on one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a felony.

As business manager for Champlain Valley Search and Rescue, Bresett allegedly made several thousand dollars' worth of personal purchases using bank accounts opened under the nonprofit’s name, state police said.

Police first received a report of larceny from the organization, which aids in searches for missing people through the use of canines, last August. 

Bresett, of Saranac Lake, was arraigned in the Town of Ausable Court on Feb. 7 and released on her own recognizance. She is to reappear in court on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

