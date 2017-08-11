Local woman swims Lake George length

× Expand Photo by Bruce Tubbs Marathon swimmer Bridget Simpson had just exited Lake George at Diane’s Rock in Ticonderoga when this photo was taken. She swam the length of the lake in 28 hours.

TICONDEROGA — Marathon open-water swimmer Bridget Simpson dove off the Lake George village docks Wednesday night and didn’t touch ground again until early Thursday morning in Ticonderoga.

From 9 o’clock Wednesday night, Aug. 8, to 1:15 on Thursday morning, Aug. 10, Simpson swam the 32 mile length of Lake George.

Exhausted but smiling, she climbed out of the water onto Diane’s Rock in Ticonderoga. The landmark is named for Diane Struble, who in August 1958 was the first person to swim the full 32-mile distance of Lake George.

Simpson is only the 11th person to complete that feat.

Although Struble started at the rock that now bears her name, Simpson’s swim began at the Lake George public docks at the south end of the lake, and with her Team 32 members following by boat, she swam and swam.

Simpson said she was tired but elated when she climbed out of the water.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind,” she told The Sun. “For some reason, the idea of going over my 24 hour estimate was in my head, but the idea that my swim would span three days – yes, I know, barely any of the 10th, but still.

“I am feeling surprisingly intact — a bit drained, a few stiff spots, but generally good.”

Simpson had planned to start on Tuesday, Aug. 8, but weather conditions made her wait a day.

One of her coaches, Jim Cunningham, said it was a terrific event.

“Bridget Simpson has completed the 32 mile Lake George swim,” he said on social media. “She started on Tuesday at 9 p.m. and arrived at Diane's Rock, Ticonderoga, at (about) 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.”

Diane’s Rock is near Black Point Road and Sagamore Drive.

Wearing a GPS transponder, Simpson’s friends and fans could follow her live on the Internet.

Judy Walker posted praise of Simpson after the swim.

“Unbelievable,” she said. “Great job, Bridget. So proud of you and happy you accomplished what you set out to do. Great job by your team also.”

Nancy Carter lives near Diane’s Rock on the lake.

“Bridget just went by my house near the end of Lake George,” she posted. “It's 12:30 (a.m.) and she is almost finished.”

Simpson, a resident of Ticonderoga, has been open water swimming since 1999. Some of her swims have included 1.5 miles in New York Harbor near the Statue of Liberty and eight miles in Lake Champlain from Willsboro to Burlington in 1999.

Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano signed a proclamation making Aug. 10 Bridget Simpson Day in Ticonderoga.

The document notes she made the swim in 28 hours and 36 minutes.