Localities aim to put bite in regional dog control approach

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Right now, Elmore SPCA contracts with the towns of Ausable, Black Brook, Dannemora, Peru, Schuyler Falls and Plattsburgh, along with the city, offering boarding services for pooches picked up. Shelter Manager Rebecca Burdo said Elmore SPCA is currently having discussions with the county and considering the proposal.

PLATTSBURGH — Multiple municipalities across Clinton County are still struggling to find round-the-clock dog control coverage.

Several town officials said finding a dedicated person to work 24-hour days, 7-days a week on an on-call basis is becoming more difficult due to the little amount of pay and overall workload.

All positions for each town are part-time, on-call or both, with the exception of the city of Plattsburgh, where the city police department is tasked with dog control.

While dog control officer responsibilities vary by town, general requirements include picking up stray dogs, taking care of biting and other dangerous canine situations and ensuring all dogs within the town are licensed.

Most positions garner $20,000 a year, leaving a majority of county’s dog control officers, like Dave Duquette in Plattsburgh, to work second jobs.

Because of these reasons, some calls go unanswered.

Clinton County and the town of Plattsburgh floated the idea of a county-wide dog control service last October.

“No discussions have taken place yet, but I’m hoping to get everyone together in early March,” said Clinton County Planning Department Director Rodney Brown.

‘OUR DOGS, YOUR DOGS’

Peru Dog Control Officer Dave Drollette said he receives about six calls per week to pick up dogs. But at least one or two of those calls are from nearby localities, including Plattsburgh, Schuyler Falls and Ausable.

Drollette picked up a dog in Morrisonville last month after the resident failed to reach the Plattsburgh and Schuyler Falls dog control officers.

It was freezing.

“I don’t want see a dog suffer in the cold because someone can’t answer their phone,” Drollette said. “But I also don’t want to be picking up dogs all over the entire county either.”

Town officials decided later that week to no longer take calls from other municipalities, said Peru Town Supervisor Pete Glushko. Instead, Drollette was given directory of town supervisor’s phone numbers to give to incoming callers from outside of town.

“We’ve been blessed with our dog control officer,” he said. “But he really shouldn’t be going over to other towns.”

FINDING A NEW OFFICER

Schuyler Falls is still searching for a new dog control officer.

In December, the town did not reappoint Cliff Christon due to cost-saving measures.

“It wasn’t anything against him,” Supervisor Rick Potiker said. “This was just a way to save money.”

The town allocated $11,000 a year toward this position. A little over 20 calls came in last year, meaning Christon got paid around $500 per call.

Potiker and Schuyler Falls Deputy Supervisor Sherm Hamel is filling the position on a temporary basis until the town reaches a decision on whether to hire someone new with lower pay or enter into some type of shared services agreement, like a county-wide dog control officer.

Beekmantown, who faced the same issue last month, appointed Morgan Wright as the new dog control officer earlier this month.

‘A FULL-TIME COMMITMENT’

Drollette said he makes a little over $12,000 a year for this part-time position and has no other job commitments. There are around 900 dogs in town.

“I do it because I love it,” he said. “But it’s definitely a commitment.”

Dog Control Officer Kayleigh LaBombard considers her part-time job to be more like a full-time since she covers four communities: Rouses Point, Champlain, Chazy and Mooers.

LaBombard said she makes a little over $20,000 a year. The amount of work varies day-to-day.

“I can go from doing nothing one day to answering up to seven calls a day,” she said. “It’s fun, but it can be crazy sometimes.”

START OF THE CONVERSATION

Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman and former Area Four Clinton County Legislator Sara Rowden first discussed last fall a way to implement some type of shared services agreement between all the municipalities to establish county-wide dog control system.

According to a town of Beekmantown survey, all towns together spend about $130,000 a year for these positions. That money, they said, could go towards at least two full-time positions to oversee day-to-day officer operations.

“We have fairly rural communities,” Cashman said in a previous interview. “We need to see how we could strengthen our collaboration and use our resources.”

To make something like this possible, Clinton County would have to contract with an entity to oversee the operation, said Brown, who took over this project along with Area Four Legislator Simon Conroy.

“No pun intended, but we don’t have a dog in this fight,” Brown said. “We [Clinton County] don’t want to run this.”

Elmore SPCA has been the only organization identified so far, said Brown, to oversee this new possible system.

Shelter Manager Rebecca Burdo said Elmore SPCA has an interest in learning more.

“We want to do whatever we can to help both the two-legged and four-legged community members,” Burdo said. “We just need to learn more first before making any type of decision.”