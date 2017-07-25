Locals audition for shot at prison break stardom

× Nearly 1,000 aspiring actors answered an opening casting call at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh for “Escape at Dannemora,” Ben Stiller’s upcoming mini-series on the 2015 manhunt. Beth Cefalu reported for the Syracuse-based WSYR Channel 9, and said she felt compelled to audition. Photo by Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH — Jason Camoy had always wanted to be a corrections officer.

He took the state exam, but instead found work as a machinist.

But he clutched his application form at the Strand Center for the Arts on Saturday, eager for a shot at Hollywood stardom.

“I always wanted to be in a movie,” Camoy said. “I’m a big movie buff.”

The Plattsburgh resident was one of 1,000 aspiring actors auditioning for a handful of speaking roles in Ben Stiller’s upcoming mini-series “Escape at Dannemora.”

Others said they would be delighted just to be featured in the background.

The line at the Strand stretched around the block on Saturday.

× Ivy Gocker of Tupper Lake watched the manhunt from a pair of escape inmates from afar. Photo by Pete DeMola

Some hadn’t lived through the 2015 manhunt for the escaped Clinton Correctional inmates, which rattled the region for three weeks — like Ivy Gocker, who drove from Tupper Lake to audition with her husband.

“It would be cool, but I’m not banking on it,” Gocker said on landing a part.

Other hopefuls were intimately involved as thousands of law enforcement agents scoured the state for Richard Matt and David Sweat, both convicted murderers entangled in a jailhouse plot with Joyce Mitchell, their supervisor at the prison’s tailor shop.

× Mike McCaffrey, a self-described survivalist who became fascinated by the manhunt and took on an unofficial role helping reporters navigate sources and the tangled terrain. Photo by Pete DeMola

“The day they shot Matt, I was about to go out and look for him myself,” said Mike McCaffrey, a self-described survivalist who became fascinated by the manhunt and took on an unofficial role helping reporters navigate sources and the tangled natural terrain.

On Saturday, he wore a blue t-shirt that said, “2015 Dannemora Manhunt.” Depicted on the back was the squinty-eyed character Sweat scrawled on a sticky note before wiggling out through the hole carved into the back of the cell.

McCaffrey was outside Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone where Sweat was brought after being shot by a state trooper. While there, he mixed it up with celebrities like Duane the Bounty Hunter, who was skulking around the area.

He said he was fascinated by the escape from a sheer survivalist standpoint.

“They just broke into cabins and got whatever they wanted,” he said. “And that was Matt’s downfall.”

‘HURRY UP AND WAIT’