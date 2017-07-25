Locals audition for shot at prison break stardom

Nearly 1,000 aspiring actors answered an opening casting call at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh for “Escape at Dannemora,” Ben Stiller’s upcoming mini-series on the 2015 manhunt. Beth Cefalu reported for the Syracuse-based WSYR Channel 9, and said she felt compelled to audition.
Photo by Pete DeMola
PLATTSBURGH — Jason Camoy had always wanted to be a corrections officer.
He took the state exam, but instead found work as a machinist.
But he clutched his application form at the Strand Center for the Arts on Saturday, eager for a shot at Hollywood stardom.
“I always wanted to be in a movie,” Camoy said. “I’m a big movie buff.”
The Plattsburgh resident was one of 1,000 aspiring actors auditioning for a handful of speaking roles in Ben Stiller’s upcoming mini-series “Escape at Dannemora.”
Others said they would be delighted just to be featured in the background.
The line at the Strand stretched around the block on Saturday.
Ivy Gocker of Tupper Lake watched the manhunt from a pair of escape inmates from afar.
Photo by Pete DeMola
Some hadn’t lived through the 2015 manhunt for the escaped Clinton Correctional inmates, which rattled the region for three weeks — like Ivy Gocker, who drove from Tupper Lake to audition with her husband.
“It would be cool, but I’m not banking on it,” Gocker said on landing a part.
Other hopefuls were intimately involved as thousands of law enforcement agents scoured the state for Richard Matt and David Sweat, both convicted murderers entangled in a jailhouse plot with Joyce Mitchell, their supervisor at the prison’s tailor shop.
Mike McCaffrey, a self-described survivalist who became fascinated by the manhunt and took on an unofficial role helping reporters navigate sources and the tangled terrain.
Photo by Pete DeMola
“The day they shot Matt, I was about to go out and look for him myself,” said Mike McCaffrey, a self-described survivalist who became fascinated by the manhunt and took on an unofficial role helping reporters navigate sources and the tangled natural terrain.
On Saturday, he wore a blue t-shirt that said, “2015 Dannemora Manhunt.” Depicted on the back was the squinty-eyed character Sweat scrawled on a sticky note before wiggling out through the hole carved into the back of the cell.
McCaffrey was outside Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone where Sweat was brought after being shot by a state trooper. While there, he mixed it up with celebrities like Duane the Bounty Hunter, who was skulking around the area.
He said he was fascinated by the escape from a sheer survivalist standpoint.
“They just broke into cabins and got whatever they wanted,” he said. “And that was Matt’s downfall.”
‘HURRY UP AND WAIT’
The casting company, DeLisi Creative, cast a wide net for actors, seeking current or retired law enforcement and correction officers; males in their 20s to 60s, and females in their 30s to 60s.
Reporters, photographers and camera operators were hot commodities in particular — especially those who covered the breakout that captivated a nation and terrified the populace.
While this reporter politely declined a staffer’s invitation to audition, others threw their hats in the ring.
“It was crazy,” she said of the manhunt. “Out of this world. It was just exciting to be a part of it more than anything.”
Applicants also received a taste for the realities of the search, which was far from glamorous.
Like the manhunt itself, the auditions could be long and tedious, navigating large blocks of time in which nothing seemed to happen.
Upon entry, hopefuls completed information sheets. They then milled around before their numbers were called, and large blocks of applicants shifted and moved backstage as staffers implored them to keep their voices to a sotto voce whisper.
But before they got their shot at stardom, prospects encountered another prison-type ritual:
The mugshot.
A casting staffer took a series of photos, including a shot of the applicant holding up their application form.
Profile shots and photos of tattoos and piercings were also required.
And all were asked to smile.
“I don’t smile,” growled one.
But despite the glacial pace, the crowd was good-spirited. They clutched glossy photos, and many were dressed in their Tinseltown best.
Outside, applicants took smoke breaks as a vendor named the “Dogfather” slung hot dogs by the fistful. By 3:40 p.m., 985 people had signed up — and interest showed no signs of waning.
“This is an amazing turnout,” Casting Director Debbie DeLisi told the crowd.
DeLisi said Casting Director Rachel Tenner intended on spending time with everyone in order to find their best fit.
“She gets to know you and sees what role you’re right for,” DeLisi said.
EIGHT EPISODES
Richard Matt and David Sweat led authorities on a three-week manhunt before Matt was shot to death. Sweat was wounded and captured several days later.
In addition to Mitchell, a corrections officer, Gene Palmer, was also arrested and sentenced for his role in the escape.
Ben Stiller will direct all eight episodes of the series, which is written and executive produced by Brett Johnson (Mad Men) and Michael Tolkin (The Player).
Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano and Patricia Arquette have all committed to roles.
The website Deadline reported last week “Narcos” actor Eric Lange has signed on to play Lyle, Joyce’s husband.
Stiller has been spotted around town scouting filming locations, and officials in Plattsburgh and Schuyler Falls have said they’ve been in touch with his production crew to discuss filming on municipal property.
The upcoming documentary marks the second cinematic depiction of the escape.
A made-for-television Lifetime movie, “New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell,” premiered in April.