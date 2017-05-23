Locals come together to spruce up Saranac River Trail

× The Vogl’s of Plattsburgh use the Saranac River Trail on a day-to-day basis for walking, biking and training for long races. The whole family was present for last week’s clean-up day. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — To one local family, the Saranac River Trail has become a day-to-day necessity.

Meet the Vogl’s — A Plattsburgh family of four who use the recreational path daily.

“We’re an outdoorsy family,” said Jackie Vogl, SUNY Plattsburgh employee. “We use the trail a lot for walking, biking and training for long races.

The 1.5 mile-long paved path runs from George Angell Drive to Pine Street.

The Vogl’s, along with 40 other community members, met last Saturday for SUNY Plattsburgh’s fifth-annual Dr. Richard Semmier ‘68 Service Day to rid the trail of garbage and trash.

“We want to play our part and help maintain this beautiful trail,” Vogl said.

Sporting red “Plattsburgh State” T-shirts, the group split into two different directions to clean the entire trail.

× Over 40 community members of all ages came out to SUNY Plattsburgh’s fifth annual Dr. Richard Semmier ‘68 Service Day to rid the Saranac River Trail of garbage and trash last week. Photo by Teah Dowling

The younger ones, as little as 3 years old, stayed closer to the trail itself and picked up smaller pieces of trash. The older users went the extra mile and decided to go deep into the wooded areas behind the path.

While some found just a few cigarettes, others came out with garbage bags filled with empty soda cans and bottles.

× Local Valeri Raugi lend a hand in picking up trash and brush along the Saranac River Trail last week. She uses the trail every on a weekly basis. Photo by Teah Dowling

Local Valeri Raugi collected quite a bit of garbage and brush within that three-hour period.

The Plattsburgh City School District employee and SUNY Plattsburgh alumni walks half the trail with her dogs on a weekly basis.

Raugi has friends who walk the entire stretch every weekend.

“With this trail, you get to appreciate nature more, which is difficult in the city,” said Raugi. “So, I wanted to show my appreciation by being more involved and helping to keep things pretty.”

The Saranac River Trail currently starts behind Plattsburgh High School at George Angell Drive and proceeds across the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, up the hill to Stelzer Road and then along Pine Street to the Max Moore Memorial Treehouse and the old Saranac Street Bridge.

City officials are starting to implement phase II of the $2 million construction plan, which include two trail expansions in different areas.

The first trail will go over the reconstructed Saranac Street Bridge, around the NYSEG site and to Durkee street where another pedestrian bridge will be put in to connect to downtown.

The second path will continue on Pine Street behind the Plattsburgh Police Department to Stafford Middle School.

SUNY Plattsburgh Associate Director for Alumni Relations Paul Leduc, who helped spearhead this event, said the expansion will further the help the community grow.

“This path is an important part of our campus and our community,” he said “It’s connects all of us and it’s a critical part of making Plattsburgh successful.”