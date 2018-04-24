Locals, lawmakers clash over Plattsburgh parking details

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo A handful of residents took to Plattsburgh City Hall last Wednesday to outline their concerns over the availability of parking in the downtown core and the effect the elimination of the Durkee Street lot may have on residents and local businesses.

PLATTSBURGH | City lawmakers are attempting to piece together a cluster of recommendations for implementing a new parking enforcement and management system, and residents want answers.

An emotionally-charged public hearing on the results of Plattsburgh’s recent parking study last Wednesday saw dozens of residents and local business owners put the Common Council on the hotseat, a handful of locals calling on them to release specific details on what changes would be made and when.

“We need to know, bare minimum, what it’s going to cost for people to visit downtown,” said Danielle Erb, a member of local advocacy group Strong Towns Plattsburgh.

One of 14 recommendations listed in the study of parking in the downtown core outlines an avenue to implementing paid parking, a direction that appeared likely as councilors fielded questions on the intricacies of implementing such a system.

“It has always seemed inevitable to me that we do switch to paid parking,” said Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), noting that parking now is “poorly enforced.”

Councilors declined to elaborate on a specific fee structure they had in mind, repeatedly noting that nothing was finalized, though Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) said he’d be in favor of a mounting scale with the price of parking increasing the longer a car stays in a single spot.

ON THE HOOK?

Several city residents, including Tenzin Dorjee, who owns Himalaya Restaurant on Margaret Street, questioned whether or not the $10 million state grant funding as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) would cover the cost of building meters, paving new spots and other infrastructure costs.

“Will city residents need to fill the gap in funding (for parking infrastructure)?” Dorjee asked.

He also questioned what would happen to locals if the city funded a new parking system, it doesn’t work, and a wave of new revenue from increased tourism doesn’t come. Would residents shoulder the cost?

“If something happens and the local economy tanks, that is a possibility,” Parking Consultant Jon Forster said.

Armstrong said that grant funding would need to be found to help with infrastructure costs.

TIMELINE

Councilors declined to detail a definitive timeline, though multiple residents asked specifically for projected dates when decisions would need to be made.