Locals, lawmakers clash over Plattsburgh parking details

Elizabeth Izzo
A handful of residents took to Plattsburgh City Hall last Wednesday to outline their concerns over the availability of parking in the downtown core and the effect the elimination of the Durkee Street lot may have on residents and local businesses.
PLATTSBURGH | City lawmakers are attempting to piece together a cluster of recommendations for implementing a new parking enforcement and management system, and residents want answers.
An emotionally-charged public hearing on the results of Plattsburgh’s recent parking study last Wednesday saw dozens of residents and local business owners put the Common Council on the hotseat, a handful of locals calling on them to release specific details on what changes would be made and when.
“We need to know, bare minimum, what it’s going to cost for people to visit downtown,” said Danielle Erb, a member of local advocacy group Strong Towns Plattsburgh.
One of 14 recommendations listed in the study of parking in the downtown core outlines an avenue to implementing paid parking, a direction that appeared likely as councilors fielded questions on the intricacies of implementing such a system.
“It has always seemed inevitable to me that we do switch to paid parking,” said Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), noting that parking now is “poorly enforced.”
Councilors declined to elaborate on a specific fee structure they had in mind, repeatedly noting that nothing was finalized, though Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) said he’d be in favor of a mounting scale with the price of parking increasing the longer a car stays in a single spot.
ON THE HOOK?
Several city residents, including Tenzin Dorjee, who owns Himalaya Restaurant on Margaret Street, questioned whether or not the $10 million state grant funding as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) would cover the cost of building meters, paving new spots and other infrastructure costs.
“Will city residents need to fill the gap in funding (for parking infrastructure)?” Dorjee asked.
He also questioned what would happen to locals if the city funded a new parking system, it doesn’t work, and a wave of new revenue from increased tourism doesn’t come. Would residents shoulder the cost?
“If something happens and the local economy tanks, that is a possibility,” Parking Consultant Jon Forster said.
Armstrong said that grant funding would need to be found to help with infrastructure costs.
TIMELINE
Councilors declined to detail a definitive timeline, though multiple residents asked specifically for projected dates when decisions would need to be made.
“I want to know the definite timeline for this,” resident Kevin Lewis said.
Forster said that for Plattsburgh, implementing a parking system — between hiring a ticketing officer, constructing meters or opening up spots elsewhere — would take anywhere from 6-9 months.
The state wants movement on the Durkee Street lot by this fall, Community Development Director Matthew Miller said.
“So the bare minimum (amount of time) we don’t even have,” Lewis said. “We are in deep, not-good waters.”
According to Miller, the council will compile a list of recommendations to hand off to an economic development consultant, ideally by May 3.
That consultant, according to city bid documents, will be tasked with attracting a developer for the Durkee Street property; choosing a developer from any incoming applications; and development coordination while keeping an eye on parking replacement, existing business needs and more.
“We were instructed that a change would be necessary,” Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) told residents. “Your input will play a role in the decision-making process.”
Miller told The Sun that the city would ideally hire a parking enforcement officer before fall, when the Durkee Street redevelopment was likely to move forward.
Redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot into a park and mixed-use building with riverfront access accounts for $4.3 million of $10 million awarded by the state through the DRI.
Any changes from the current parking system — signs placed throughout the city imposing various time limits on each parking spot — would ideally be implemented before Jan. 1, 2019, Miller said.
Eliminating the parking from the Durkee Street lot would remove nearly 300 parking spaces from the downtown core.
Read the parking study report in full at cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/community-development.