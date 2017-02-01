Locals protest Dakota, XL Pipeline

× Protesters gathered at Plattsburgh’s Trinity Park last Saturday in solidarity with the Standing Rock #NoDAPL protests in South Dakota. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Over 1,000 miles away from the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in South Dakota, residents of Plattsburgh stood in solidarity.

Nearly 100 protesters gathered at Trinity Park in downtown Plattsburgh last Saturday, joining in solidarity with protests on the Standing Rock reservation against the Dakota Access pipeline.

A local group called “The Water Protectors” spearheaded the rally after a executive order signed by President Donald Trump reauthorized the pipeline, effectively removing the memorandum placed on the project by former President Obama last December.

Mohawk and Akwesasne native Sha’tekaronhiá kicked off the protest with a traditional Mohawk story of peace, telling the gathered crowd: “We’re all just human beings. We were all put on this Earth to be equal.”

Sha’tekaronhiá spoke at length and told a traditional story about the need for peace.

But while the crowd was largely supportive, standing quietly in the chill with signs, the speech was interrupted at least three times.

At one point, a motorist slowed down to stare at the gathered crowd for a moment, quickly rolled down his window and shouted “Screw you! Trump rocks!” before speeding off.

Protesters fired back with a quick “We love you!” as Sha’tekaronhiá continued his tale.

Another screamed a vulgarity at the crowd.

A young girl, on the frontlines of the protest alongside her family, turned to her mother and said: “Mommy, what did he say?”

Her sign read “We Share the World.”

Though fraught with heckling from passersby, the rally was non-violent.

“We’re not going to stop protesting these pipelines,” Sha’tekaronhiá told the crowd. “History has repeated itself over and over. It’s our job to carry this fight forward.”

“There’s an unbreakable power in unity,” he said.