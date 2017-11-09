Locals react to Ryan Leaf’s story of recovery

× Ryan Leaf speaks with Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie to the media prior to his presentation at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Nov. 1 Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie has always been a college football fan.

Wylie, who also coaches soccer, found himself going through the sports channels one day and stopping on one of the ESPN stations, which was airing a E:60 feature on Ryan Leaf.

“I knew him from having watched the 1998 Rose Bowl and from being picked second in the NFL Draft and his career in San Diego, but I did not know what happened after that,” Wylie said. “I was so inspired by his story, I started working immediately to bring Ryan to Plattsburgh.”

Leaf spoke to a large audience at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Wednesday, Nov. 1, telling the story of what happened once he departed the NFL.

According to Leaf, the real story began after football, when he dealt with an addiction to opiates and was able to find his way out and on the path to recovery, a strong message in a time when the opiod crisis has reached national proportions.

“I was glad to hear the president come out and declare this as a national emergency,” Leaf said. “No matter where you are on the political spectrum, something has to be done about this.”

REACTION TO LEAF

Many in the audience were also moved by his story, from those there because of the attraction of seeing a formal professional football player to those who shared their experiences with addiction and recovery during a question-and-answer segment.

John Bernardi, Executive Director of the United Way of the North Country, said stories like Leaf’s need to be hailed in the spotlight.

“What’s most important is that recovery becomes something that people are proud of,” Bernardi said. “We want those dealing with the issues of addiction and recovery to come out of the shadows and be proud of their success and they should be recognized for it. We need to glamorize recovery.”

AuSable Valley Superintendent Paul Savage attended the event.

“The immense scope of this problem is something that needs to be known,” Savage said, “We cannot run from this issue and we need to be aware and sensitive to this issue and to be there to offer support to the addict and support to those who are affected.”