Locals sink shots for cancer fighters

PLATTSBURGH | The third annual ‘Pink the Links’ golf tourney will return Aug. 19.

All proceeds from the event will go to Pink Heals, a nationwide volunteer group that raises awareness and money through local chapters for community members battling cancer.

“We help out whatever way that we can, either monetarily or just by showing support for them and that there are other people out there that do care,” said Northern New York Pink Heals Chapter President Jim Garrant.

Last year, the tournament raised $1,000 for cancer patients throughout the North Country, according to Garrant.

“All of the funds that we raise stay local to help local people in their fight with cancer,” he said.

The format for the nine-hole tournament is a four-person scramble. So far, 10 teams have signed up to compete.

The relationship between golf and Pink Heals stems from Pink Heals Founder Dave Graybill, according to their website.

In 2003, Graybill organized sponsors and spent five months hitting a golf ball across America to raise money for sick children.

Four years later, Pink Heals was born.

The 3rd annual ‘Pink the Links’ golf tournament is slated for Aug. 19 from 1-6 p.m at the Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh. The deadline to sign up was Aug. 12, but spectators are welcome at the event.

“For the people that don’t play golf they can still help out the cause by sponsoring a hole in honor or in memory of someone,” said Garrant.

The fee is $25 for a sign placed on the golf course.

The group also sells T-shirts and other items, which will be available for purchase at the golf course clubhouse on the day of the tournament.

For more information on the tourney, or other ways to help out, contact nnypinkheals@westelcom.com or call 518-578-0331.