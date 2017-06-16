Log Day Bay to be thwarted on Lake George waters

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall One of the Warren County Sheriff's patrol boats sits moored at the southern end of Lake George. More than a half-dozen patrol boats will be cruising the Lake on the Fourth of July weekend, operating BWI checkpoints to assure that people piloting boats are sober. The craft will also be deployed on July 24, to make sure the infamous Log Day Bay revelry is extinguished.

LAKE GEORGE — In the wake of the recent conviction of Alexander West in a fatal hit-and-run boat crash on Lake George that killed a young girl, any attempts this year to hold Log Bay Day— a precursor to the horrific incident last July — will be fought by law enforcement authorities, area officials have said.

West had participated in Log Bay Day on July 25 2016, several hours before he piloted a boat that went airborne over another boat and killed one of its passengers, an 8-year-old-girl and severely injured her mother.

In a case that received national attention, West was convicted May 8 of second-degree manslaughter and seven other charges. Blood tests taken 11 hours after the crash revealed West had marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy in his system.

Log Day Bay, notorious for its drug- and alcohol-fueled revelry, has been held for about 20 years on Lake George on the last Monday of July — and for this year, that would be July 24.

But area officials say it definitely won’t be held again.

Since the trial, Warren County District Attorney Kate Hogan and county Sheriff Bud York have announced they will do anything in their power to shut down Log Bay Day or any similar mass gatherings on Lake George that involve revelry — and likely to impair boat pilots.

Lake George Park Commission Executive Director Dave Wick said this week that the commission has decided to shut down Log Bay Day, despite attempts — expressed by veteran partyers on social media — to move it to a different bay on the lake or reschedule it.

Law enforcement officials are monitoring Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social media for such efforts — and they are using these venues as well as news media to spread the word that Log Bay Day is defunct. They are also seeking to spread the news that any other mass waterborne parties on Lake George will be dispersed this summer.

“The word is out, we’re closing down the bays,” Wick said about both Log Bay and nearby Shelving Rock Bay, noting that the Commission’s eight patrol boats will be enforcing a dictate from the agency’s commissioners to shut down any attempts to hold the party on July 24.

Joining the Park Commission’s law enforcement vessels on July 24 will be several patrol boats manned by the Warren County Sheriff’s officers and their counterparts with the Department of Environmental Conservation, and perhaps a state police patrol boat.

Aiding this party shutdown will be enforcement of a new ordinance passed by the town of Fort Ann banning parking on Shelving Rock Road, the main access to the two bays via land.

Wick also said that moving the party to another location will not likely occur, as Log Bay was originally chosen for the revelry because of its massive area of shallow, waist-deep water — and other bays with similar depth have anchoring restrictions or prohibitions.

“The overwhelming majority sees the ending of Log Day Bay as a positive thing for Lake George,” Wick said. “Not one person has said we’re doing the wrong thing.”

In prior years, dozens of people have been arrested at Log Day Bay parties for such offenses as intoxication, fights, and drug related crimes. The party has also resulted in a substantial amount of litter in the water, as well as injuries to revelers.

Patrols active over July 4 weekend

Also, this summer is the debut of the enforcement of Operation Drywater on Lake George, which includes a dozen or so patrol boats on the lake conducting Boating While Intoxicated checkpoints — over the Fourth of July weekend and perhaps other key days.

These checkpoints will be both on Lake George and at land-based access sites, where boaters will be interviewed on their way both to and from the lake.

“People may want to come out on the lake and have a great time — that’s fine — but they must have a sober designated boat driver,” Wick said.