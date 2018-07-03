Long-awaited Champlain-Rouses Point trail opens

× Expand Photo provided Local officials celebrated the official opening of a new paved pathway in the county’s northern tier at a ribbon cutting ceremony last month.

CHAMPLAIN | The changes here are unmistakable.

Where once there were patches of dirt and sand weaving through the woods in the county’s northern tier, a new paved pathway, wood barriers stretching upward at its entrance, snakes its way through the trees.

This new five-mile pathway, which officially opened to pedestrians and bicyclists alike last month, is deceptively simple.

All told, the project took four years and cost over $1.6 million to design and build. And behind the scenes, three tiers of government have had their hand in making this trail a reality.

Clinton County Legislative Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) first got the idea 50 years ago after seeing local high school students ride their bikes along a highly-trafficked area to get to school.

“The lack of a non-motorized route was a major safety issue for the children involved,” McManus said at a ribbon cutting ceremony last month. “This is where the original idea began.”

Four years ago, after multiple failed attempts to garner enough funding, the idea finally found a foothold.

The state Department of Transportation added the trail to its capital program, effectively steering $1.3 million toward the project.

In 2015 the Town and Village of Champlain, and the Village of Rouses Point, all agreed to participate.

Over time more agreements were reached: Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) and state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) each secured $100,000 in additional grant funding; the state Department of State chipped in another $100,000 in grant funding, the county awarded the project $35,000; and the Town of Champlain and villages of Champlain and Rouses Point all chipped in $7,900.

The endgame: To build a paved, recreational pathway that local officials hope will both increase the quality of life for locals and attract tourists to the area.

“Recreational trails are considered a prerequisite for attracting and keeping a skilled labor force, and this is very important to a community seeking redevelopment after the loss of Pfizer,” McManus said, referencing the recent decommissioning of the Rouses Point pharmaceutical plant.

“It is hoped that this project will contribute to the expanding recreational opportunities from the Town of Champlain and the villages, with future potential to connect to Lake Champlain and Vermont,” he said. “This also further solidifies the connection of existing bicycle routes into Canada.”

The 10-foot wide “multi-modal” paved pathway is now open.

And according to Rouses Point Administrator Steve Peters, it’s been well-received by the community and getting a lot of use:

“There’s been a ton of people on it,” Peters told The Sun.

“This trail is a safe and scenic way for everyone to move around their communities. It creates a perfect opportunity for that, to appreciate where you live, and to get out and enjoy the weather and live a healthy and active lifestyle.”