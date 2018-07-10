Long Island teacher arrested in Brant Lake for sexual abuse

BRANT LAKE | The New York State Police arrested a Long Island man who has been working as a summer camp counselor for 33 years, charging him with five counts of first degree sexual abuse.

On July 4, uniformed troopers from Chestertown and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Queensbury arrested Dylan T. Stolz, 51, of Little Neck, Long Island, stemming from an investigation which began on June 28.

Law enforcement began an investigation after receiving complaints at the Brant Lake Camp in Brant Lake, said According to Mark Ceipel, a spokesman for the state police.

Stolz, a teacher with the Hewlett-Woodmere School District in Nassau County, worked summers at the Brant Lake Camp, which is a resident camp for boys ages 7 through 15. The camp has been in the same family for over 100 years.

Ceipel said the five counts of sexual abuse involve multiple victims. He said the Brant Lake Camp is cooperating with the investigation.

“The camp has been nothing but cooperative,” Ceipel said.

Phone messages asking for comment were left with the camp and school district, but not immediately returned.

Stolz was arraigned in the City of Glens Falls Court for the Town of Horicon. On Friday, the Warren County jail confirmed Stolz was still being held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 secure bond.

Officials are asking that anyone who feels they have information regarding Stolz’s arrest or other crimes he may have committed to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Queensbury at 518-745-1035.