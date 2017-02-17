Long Lake Central hosts foreign students

International students mingle at mixer

by

LONG LAKE — Eleven international students from a number of far-ranging countries gathered on Jan. 30 to enjoy home country dishes, snacks and fellowship at Long Lake Central School (LLCS).  

Organized by the LLCS Cultural Committee, the gathering also attracted host families, community members, native students and school staff members for an afternoon that successfully brought together a diverse group of students attending public high schools in the central Adirondacks.

Students from Spain, Liberia, Vietnam, Korea, Russia, and Thailand had a chance to introduce themselves and talk about their home countries while relaxing with board games and great food.  

They attend four different schools in the Hamilton – Essex County area: Indian Lake, Long Lake, Newcomb and Minerva Central Schools.  

Two of the students arrived wearing clothing from their home countries, which contributed to the international flavor of the event  

“I really enjoyed being at the school and meeting all these students,” said Alejandro Olmedo, a Spanish student who attends Minerva Central. “I had a great time!”

