Long Lake graduates 2

LONG LAKE — There was no confusion over who was val and sal at Long Lake Central —

Ethan Bush and Austin Pierce received their diplomas last Friday.

Meet the Class of 2017.

How does it feel?

“It’s different,” said Pierce. “We probably know a lot more about each other than we want to.”

“It has its days,” Bush said.

The pair have known each other since they were 3, and quickly bonded over their love for trapping and trucks.

“We’ve had a good time over the past several years,” Pierce said. “We’re going to miss each other, but it’s still exciting to go onto the next part.”

The keynote speaker at the duo’s commencement was Christian Wissler, a FEH BOCES instructor for the Natural Resource Science Program at the Adirondack Education Center in Saranac Lake.

Wissler worked with Bush and Pierce every weekday morning for the past two years.

“He’s been a good companion for such a long time,” Pierce said, citing the chainsaw and bridge repair skills the pair learned from the instructor.

Bush cited trips to Dewey Mountain in Saranac Lake and said the pair earned an armful of certificates and college credits through the program.

“It was diversified,” Bush said. “We did a lot of work.”

Pierce said the graduation ceremony was brief and succinct — just the way they wanted it.

Pierce will go on to Colorado Mesa University, while Bush said he is undecided between college and heading to work immediately.

He’s already weighing several job offers, and is working this summer with a local excavation firm.

As for his role as valedictorian, Bush said he’s trying to stay humble:

“In the yearbook, I wrote my greatest accomplishment was being named valedictorian in a class of two,” he said.

Next year’s class graduating class, however, is projected to clock in at a hearty 9 graduates.

Technically Long Lake isn’t the state’s smallest school district.

The honor belongs to neighboring Raquette Lake, which is inactive and tuitions its students out to Indian Lake.