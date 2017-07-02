Long Lake Lions celebrate centennial

LONG LAKE — Lions Clubs International is celebrating 100 years of service this year.

During the centennial celebration, the Long Lake Lions Club hopes to attract some new members who are interested in investing some time to benefit their community.

Since being chartered in 1957, the Long Lake chapter has been active in the community. Recently, the club launched a Facebook page so that both members, those considering joining their ranks, and the general public can be kept abreast of their activities.

Over the course of last year, the Lions participated in 21 community activities, totaling 419 hours of service.

Even though they are not a large group, the Lions Club raised almost $7,000 and have invested over $4,000 in their community so far this year.

High Peaks Hospice, the Long Lake Rescue Squad, the NYS Troopers Foundation, Tri Lakes Animal Shelter, the Long Lake Friends of Music, and the Long Lake School Electrathon Car benefited from their efforts.

This summer children will enjoy their donations to Camp Badger, the Lions summer camp for special needs children, and two campers will take part in the Northern Forest Canoe Trail week long paddle.

The Long Lake Lions Club are also planning a very special presentation about service dogs this summer that will be geared to all ages.

The program is scheduled for the Long Lake Town Hall on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

New members are always welcome! Meetings are the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Please check out our Facebook page that includes a contact email address if you have any questions or want further information about the chapter and its activities.