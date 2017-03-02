Long Lake nostalgia show slated for March 4

× Expand Photo provided Pictured: The Oldie Show will perform in Long Lake on March 4.

LONG LAKE — Let’s do the time warp again.

On March 4, the Town of Long Lake will host a ‘50s-’70s nostalgia blowout concert, with The Oldies Show performing classics from each era.

The show is made possible by a $1,550 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts, through the Adirondack Lake Center (ALCA) for the Arts. The grant comes as one of 34 awarded to community arts projects around the region, with the state granting a total of $91,000 to various arts and entertainment outlets in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties.

“The funding will help offset the cost of the show,” said Alexandra Roalsvig, director of parks, recreation and tourism for the Town of Long Lake. “Because of the grant, we’re able to lower the ticket price.”

Tickets are now $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Roalsvig said that she hopes the lower ticket price will get community members to come out who normally wouldn’t be able to.

“We still have to charge a fee, but it softens the blow,” she said.

The Oldies Show, a 9-piece cover band from Albany, will perform at the Long Lake Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. The group has opened for a number of famed rock and rollers, including Sonny Terry and the Drifters. The rock troupe features vocalists Rick Storm, Fabian Johnson and Kit Pettit, trumpeter Frank Miller, saxophonist Charlie Vatalaro, keyboardist Mike Moss, guitarist Steve Sizemore, bassist Mark Pietrafesa and drummer Joe Bonville.

For more information on the concert, visit mylonglake.com.