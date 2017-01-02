Long Lake Winter Carnival events announced

× Expand File photo Participants and guests of a past Long Lake Winter Carnival took time out for a group photo.

LONG LAKE — The Long Lake Winter Carnival will be held at Mt. Sabattis Recreation Center beginning at noon on Jan. 14.

Events begin with a bonfire, snowmobile parade and the coronation of the King and Queen. Events will be ongoing throughout the day.

New for 2017 will be the introduction of the Long Lake Snow Kayak Races. Organizers say the event is a combination of sledding, snowboarding, speed-riding and kayaking. Participants must provide their own kayaks and paddles and will be required to wear helmets.

Free ice skating and sledding will be available all day long. This free event will take place snow, rain or shine.

Parking will be available in the lower parking lot, along South Hill Road, Owls Head Lane and at the Post Office after 12 p.m. There will be a free shuttle service running starting at 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. to and from the event location and pickups throughout town. Call 323-5001 for a ride.

For more information, and to view a full schedule of events, visit mylonglake.com or call 624-3077.