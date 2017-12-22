Long road home: Local son returns, bluegrass tales in tow

× Expand Photo provided Garret K. Woodward, a Rouses Point native, will read excerpts from his debut book, "If You Can’t Play, Get Off the Stage: Bluegrass in Western North Carolina and Beyond," on Dec. 27 at the Champlain Meeting House.

CHAMPLAIN | Garret K. Woodward has traveled a long road since he left Rouses Point, his sleepy hometown along the Canadian border.

He’s gone from Idaho to Kerry County, Ireland and everywhere in between.

But bluegrass has never left his heart.

Woodward, now an editor with The Smoky Mountain News in North Carolina, will return to the region next week with his new book in tow.

“If You Can’t Play, Get Off the Stage: Bluegrass in Western North Carolina and Beyond” delves into the “rich, vibrant and controversial history of bluegrass music.”

Woodward will give a public reading on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the Champlain Meeting House in Champlain.

The book, his first, features interviews, profiles and conversations with some of the genre’s biggest names, including Andy Hall of The Infamous Stringdusters, Paul Hoffman (Greensky Bluegrass) and Eric Gibson, co-founder of hometown heroes the Gibson Brothers.

“If you look into the history of bluegrass, you’re seeing and hearing the history of this country,” Woodward told The Sun in a phone interview.

Bluegrass may recall rolling Kentucky fields.

But the roots of the banjo-driven genre were actually planted with the convergence of Scottish, Irish and Celtic culture intersecting with the African American slave experience.

And the banjo actually is an African instrument.

Three strands saw the genre emerge from its insular trappings in southern Appalachia to reach a broader audience beginning in the 1930s, Woodward said.

They include the creation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the inception of the Tennessee Valley Authority in 1940s and the growth of the U.S. Interstate Highway System a decade later.

The genre exploded, giving birth to whom Woodward refers to as the earliest rock stars, guys like Bill Monroe and Jimmy Martin.

“They drew huge, huge crowds,” Woodward said. “Their influence is as prominent today as it ever was.”

Bluegrass, said Woodward, is a form of oral history that connects people to their roots.

And some of the stories are killer.

Literally.

“There’s a lot of murder, death and distrust in the government — and a lot of it is true,” he said.