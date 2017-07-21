Long-running Chester councilwoman not seeking re-election

× Expand Chester Town Board member Edna Wells, second from right, is shown participating in the July 11 Town Board meeting held Pottersville. After serving since 2001, Wells has decided to not seek reelection.

POTTERSVILLE — Chester Town Board member Edna Wells said she has decided not to seek another term after representing Pottersville and the Town of Chester for nearly 16 years.

Wells, 79, confirmed her decision in a phone interview July 12.

“I will have served 16 years by the time my term ends, and it’s time for me to start enjoying retirement a little,” she said. “It was a hard decision, but I finally made it.”

Town Supervisor Craig Leggett said, in addition to Wells, Karen Durose’s term will also be up for reelection this November, and she intends to file her petitions before the July 13 deadline.

Durose, also representing Pottersville, could not be contacted immediately to confirm her status.

Leggett said there is no law that requires two of the four board members be from Pottersville, but there has always been what he termed a “gentlemen’s agreement” that two seats be filled by persons from Pottersville and two from Chestertown.

“There are two districts in the town, and it’s typically been so that the northern part of town has a voice and southern part of town has a voice,” Leggett said.

Leggett said while the deadline for filing with partisan endorsement is July 13, petitions to file as an independent aren’t due until August.

Wells said she has enjoyed being on the board, but she wants more time to do other things, such as spending time with family.

“I had thought I would go longer, but I’m not a young person anymore,” Wells said. “I hope I have been a good representative for my town, but it’s time to step back and let someone else have a chance.”

Wells said her husband, Floyd, has always supported her decision to serve on the town board, and in fact encouraged her to run again. However, she said she it was time to step back from the time commitment required by the office. She said she has always tried to be faithful to attending board meetings,

Wells was born home in Igerna, and attended the old Pottersville School. She moved to Pottersville after getting married, which will be 60 years in August. She started working at the telephone company in Chestertown when she was still in high school, but did not return to work there after her third child.

Wells worked for a construction company that was working on the Northway, and then went to work for the John Deere business in Schroon Lake, then for the same business in Clifton Park.

Following her retirement at the end of 2000, Wells was elected to the Chester Town Board in 2001. She continues to be a substitute teacher at the North Warren Central School.

“I haven’t given up working,” she said.

Wells has been involved with the Helpers Fund and still keeps the books at her church. She said she enjoys being at home and likes to cook, and will continue to remain busy.