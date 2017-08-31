Long-serving Peru pharmacist to retire

× Peru Health Mart Pharmacy owner Lanny Shanley is retiring after 41 years. “Peru is a great area and a great community,” he said. Photo by Teah Dowling

PERU | Peru Health Mart Pharmacy is being rebranded as Kinney Drugs.

The pharmacy and retail outlet will officially close at the end of the business day on Saturday, Sept. 30, announced owner Larry Shanley in a letter to patients, and will reopen under the Kinney banner the following day.

The rebranding, announced last month, was sparked by Shanley’s decision to retire after 41 years.

“It’s just time,” Shanley told The Sun. “I’m 73, and I’ll be 74 in September.”

Larry Shanley Jr., who has served as supervising pharmacist for the past decade, wanted to change career paths and will no longer be involved with the family business.

But Shanley wanted to make sure he could find a trusted company to which he could hand the baton off.

“My foremost decision was to ensure pharmacy services remained in the community,” he said.

The current location on Gorman Way is the community mainstay’s third location in four decades.

× Photo by Teah Dowling

Shanley opened the first incarnation of Peru Health Mart Pharmacy on Main Street in 1976, sharing the space with a doctor’s office and real estate agent.

The opportunity to expand came his way in 1992 when 7,000 square feet of retail space became available at the plaza hosting Tops and Aubuchon.

“That propelled our pharmacy to larger success because we could offer more things for sale and for the community,” Shanley said.

The move to their current location in 2008 saw the outlet expand to 8,000 square feet. Doing so allowed the Peru Health Mart Pharmacy to be more than just a pharmacy, Shanley said.

The business became known as prime real estate for local vendors to sell their wares, including jewelry, woodcrafts, Adirondack frames and decorative items, a tradition that will continue under the new ownership’s “Love Local” program.

As he has grown the business, Shanley continued to deepen his family’s ties to the area.

“I’ve always tried to be a part of the public here,” he said, citing long-standing membership in the Peru Lion’s Club and Knights of Columbus Lodge 72 and 73.

“I owe everything to the Peru community. Great people and a great opportunity to raise children.”

× Photo by Teah Dowling

Now, after 41 years, Shanley looks forward to retirement and aims to spend more time traveling with his wife, Marcia.The staff will remain unchanged under Kinney ownership, and all prescription records will be immediately transferred.

“I believe the Kinney people will do a very good job for the community,” Shanley said. “I’m pleased with how it’s ending, and the future looks bright for the community of Peru, and I’m leaving things in good hands.”

Kinney Drugs, which is based in Gouverneur in St. Lawrence County, has over 100 locations in New York and Vermont, according to their website.