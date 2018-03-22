Long-time Peru Central music teacher passes away

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy John Ryan Lynn Wilke, a beloved retired Peru Central School music teacher, passed away on March 5. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy John Ryan × 3 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy John Ryan × 4 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy John Ryan × 5 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy John Ryan × 6 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy John Ryan × 7 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy John Ryan × 8 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy John Ryan × 9 of 9 Expand Photo courtesy John Ryan Prev Next

PERU | The community is paying homage to a long-time Peru Central music teacher who passed away earlier this month.

Lynn Wilke passed away on March 5 at the Essex Center in Elizabethtown. He was 87.

Wilke worked as a music teacher at Peru Central School for 33 years.

Born in Brooklyn, Wilke lived a life dedicated to the impact an education in music could have on a student’s life.

“He was one of the most influential men in my sons’ lives,” wrote Sandra Gagnier on a memorial page. “He instilled in them a love of music and taught them what I could not.

“I have always had a special place in my heart for this man. He will be remembered fondly by so many people.”

As band director, Wilke lead the Peru Indians Marching Band through the opening day ceremonial parade at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City.

He also lead the band through a performance at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid.

Wilke is remembered as a happy man, well-respected and with a penchant for making every lesson an adventure.

“One of the nicest teachers I ever knew,” wrote Christine Cook Barcomb. “Awesome music teacher.”

“He was such a joyful person that he made everything fun and exciting — not to mention that his talent and dedication achieved bringing us to the World’s Fair,” wrote Carol Zimmerman-Stone.

He worked at Peru Central School from 1952 until 1985, when he retired.

Wilke graduated from Long Island’s East Rockaway School in 1948. He received degrees in music and music education from SUNY Fredonia before studying at Columbia University, SUNY Plattsburgh and the USAF Air University.

He served in the Adirondack Mountain group of the Civil Air Patrol on Plattsburgh’s Air Force Base and received the National CAP Meritorious Service Award in 1969 for his help in saving the life of Dr. F. Peter Simmons in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains, according to his obituary.

Simmons went on to play a role in building and launching the Hubble Space Telescope.

Wilke lead a rich life scattered with triumphs both large and small, known for his life-long service to the community.