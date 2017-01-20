Long-time Thurman supervisor resigns, citing conflict and opposition

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Evelyn Wood has resigned, effective immediately.

THURMAN — Evelyn Wood, who brought broadband to portions of her remote rural town and was renowned for her tireless work on behalf of townspeople, has resigned, effective immediately.

In a lengthy resignation letter, she said her departure was due to the change of political power that has occurred in Thurman, with three board members — two of them newly elected — aligning against her initiatives and conducting business she said is not in the best interests of citizens.

In the letter which she submitted to the town clerk Jan. 20, she described how proposed resolutions drafted by the new majority weren’t shared with the board minority, how the new majority on the board met with the town attorney without notifying her, as well as citing violations of standard board procedures, Roberts Rules of Order and the state’s Open Meetings Law.

“Our new town board has knowingly and openly violated the open meetings law less than 12 hours after taking an oath to uphold those very same laws,” she said. Public criticism means less than nothing to those who just a few short months ago campaigned so strenuously on transparency and openness.”

She detailed questionable practices by the two new town board members — the first regards one council member’s handling of donations to the annual Jackwax Party, a situation which Warren County Sheriff Bud York said Monday was the subject of an active investigation; the other concerns the other new board member’s handing of public money, which state auditors uncovered months ago, Wood said.

She also questioned the ethics of board member Mike Eddy, who is an agent of a land trust that is now suing the town. The trust’s suit claims that a roadway listed in the town’s road inventory and is on maps that date back to the 1800s is actually a private road.

For years, board member Mike Eddy has opposed the town’s “white space” broadband project, for which Wood has tirelessly advocated for. The project, the first phase of which made broadband available to dozens of local households, received a statewide award more than a year ago and received a $200,000 state grant.

The town board is now in session, as of Friday Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m., and the remaining board members will likely be appointing a new supervisor to take on the duties of leading the town.

Check back at suncommunitynews.com for updated information.