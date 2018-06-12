Low-cost crypto heat, renewable energy takes center stage at Plattsburgh summit

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo A cryptocurrency summit at SUNY Plattsburgh last week featured panelists Dan MacEntee, director of communications for state Sen. Betty Little’s office; City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read; Adirondack North Country Association Clean Energy Program Director Amanda Lavigne; local attorney Brendan Owens and Keith Hayes, vice president of economic development for the New York Power Agency, pictured here.

PLATTSBURGH | Colin Read isn’t a communist.

But since the city imposed an 18-month moratorium on cryptocurrency nearly four months ago, the City of Plattsburgh mayor has gotten an onslaught of emails telling him he is.

“I’m not a communist, or a luddite,” Read joked at a cryptocurrency summit at SUNY Plattsburgh last week.

But he does have a vision: One where, instead of cryptocurrency miners moving in and churning through the city’s allotment of cheap power, hiring few workers and generating no property tax revenue or tangible benefit to the city’s ratepayers, neighboring businesses are heated by their operations, effectively slashing the cost of utilities for locals.

“The industry wants to return value to the community, but there’s no mechanism,” he said, noting that there’s no local sales tax revenue from cryptocurrency operations and the city’s Municipal Lighting Department is a not-for-profit utility.

That’s where using cryptocurrency mining as a source of heating could come in.

“It takes approximately half a megawatt hour in a day to heat the Crete Center,” Read said.

With a cryptocurrency mining operation located nearby, with the output being funneled into the facility?

“We could see roughly $500,000 in savings each year,” he said.

Read has compared the mining equipment used by a typical commercial operation to rows and rows of space heaters piled on top of one another, running continuously throughout the day and throwing off hot air that can reach over 100 degrees.

At a cryptocurrency summit at SUNY Plattsburgh last week, he painted a picture of a city where mining operations weren’t limited, but stationed strategically throughout the area.

“I think the future is being engineered right here in Plattsburgh,” he said.

Cryptocurrency has been around since 2009, and one of the most popular iterations, Bitcoin (BTC), reached its peak value last December at approximately 17,900 U.S. dollars per one BTC.

But it was nearly three months after that when the problem of how to mitigate the effect of high energy consumption by commercial cryptocurrency mining operations on local ratepayers came into the forefront of local legislators’ minds.

An article in the New York Times published in late February — paired with the city’s moratorium, proposed that same day by Read — made a splash locally.