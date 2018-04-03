Low-interest loans available to flood victims

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured Underwood Estates in January following a flood that displaced homeowners. Low-interest loans are now available.
PLATTSBURGH | Residents and businesses affected when the Saranac River overflowed in January can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Gov. Andrew Cuomo requested the declaration last month.
“The low-interest loans will help individuals and businesses make repairs to rebuild their community expediently and stronger than before,” Cuomo said in a statement.
SBA loans are utilized when impacted parties need financial support following emergencies or weather-related disasters.
An assessment by state, local and federal agencies following the flooding in mid-January revealed 48 homes and nine businesses incurred “major damage” totaling $533,000 in damages.
Minor damage occurred to 22 homes and one business totaling $86,000.
Cuomo toured Underwood Estates in late-January, a mobile home park heavily impacted by the floodwaters.
At least five local agencies said they were unaware of how many businesses in Plattsburgh were impacted — including the owner of Underwood, who did not respond to an email seeking comment.
But at least 25 local families continue to await relief, from securing long-term housing to repairing damaged structures, according to the United Way of the Adirondack Region, which continues to aid in relief efforts.
“There is still a great deal of work to be done regarding long-term recovery efforts,” said United Way of the Adirondack Region CEO John Bernardi. “We’re certainly well aware of individual needs.”
United Way’s role has largely to been to facilitate coordination between stakeholders during the recovery process.
“We’re bringing all groups together and providing meetings for various groups, and providing info to residents of Underwood,” Bernardi said. “There’s a long way to go. There’s still 25 families in flux.”
A total of 70 people in total were displaced by the flooding.
“Some have moved out of the park altogether and are seeking to be located in permanent housing in another location,” he said.
Clinton County Department of Social Services is taking the lead in organizing relief efforts. Two local agencies, Housing Assistance Program of Essex County and Friends of the North Country, are aiding in housing.
“We’re helping with emergency rentals,” said HAPEC Community Development Director Bruce Misarski. “We’re getting a lot closer to getting replacements done.”
The state previously authorized up to $7 million in funding for relief efforts, or $100,000 per impacted home.
New York State Homes and Community Renewal initially authorized three months of rental assistance for impacted homeowners.
Relief required an act of the state legislature to amend the law to provide immediate assistance to renters — not just those who both owned the home and land on which the structure was situated.
Work is ongoing for repair efforts, Misarski said, and asbestos remediation is scheduled to begin this week on damaged properties.
As part of the governor’s three-point plan to rebuild following the floods, the state Department of Environmental Conversation has also been tasked with fast-tracking the approval process for permits to reconstruct the berm that protects Underwood Estates from the Saranac River.
“There’s some flood mitigation work that needs to be done to prevent this from happening in the future,” Misarski said.
LOAN DETAILS
The following groups may be eligible for help for the SBA loans:
Homeowners: Up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate;
Homeowners and renters: Up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property;
Business owners: Up to $2 million for the replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment and other physical losses;
Businesses and nonprofits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster
“Interest rates are as low as 3.385 percent for businesses, 2.5 percent for nonprofit organizations and 1.75 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years,” according to materials provided by the governor’s office.
Loan amount and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
HOW TO APPLY
Individuals and businesses may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is May 29, 2018 and the deadline for economic injury applications is Dec. 27, 2018.
SBA’s customer service representatives will be available at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Clinton County Housing Assistance at 24 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications.
Individuals and businesses may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.