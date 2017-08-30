LP Olympic Car Show & Parade set

× Expand Photo provided The 35th annual Olympic Car Show & Parade is set for Sunday, Sept. 3 on the Olympic Speed Skating Oval in Lake Placid. So far, over 100 cars have registered, and registrations are still open.

LAKE PLACID | The 35th annual Olympic Car Show & Parade is set for Sunday, Sept. 3 on the Olympic Speed Skating Oval in Lake Placid.

The event, designed to support the Lake Placid Ski Club, will start on Saturday night with a cruise at 8 p.m. down Main Street and around Mirror Lake.

On Sunday, the festivities will kick off with a parade at 11:45 a.m. The vehicles will go down Main Street and proceed to the Olympic Speed Skating Oval where they will remain on display until the awards ceremony at 4 p.m.

Other activities include creeper races, tug-o-war and muffler raps. Music and entertainment will be provided by Parties Unlimited, and the Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department will host a BBQ with hamburgers and hot dogs.

Twenty-five car show plaques will be awarded to the Lake Placid Ski Club’s favorite vehicles. A committee of car show participants will award the best three cars in each of the 51 classes. Three cash awards will be given to the best-of-show vehicles as selected by the spectators.

All vehicles must be pre-registered to participate in the show.

Spectators admission is $4 per adult and $1 for children under 12 years old. For more information or to register a vehicle, visit lakeplacidskiclub.com.