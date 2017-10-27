LPCS claims sixth straight title in shootout

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Members of the Lake Placid varsity soccer team celebrate their sixth straight Class C sectional title.

SARANAC — Jacob Novick made three saves and Hayden Plank stepped to the penalty kick line for the Lake Placid varsity boys soccer team with a chance to win the team’s sixth straight title on his foot.

“I knew I just had to put my head down and place it,” Plank said. “Didn’t want to put it over the net.”

The shot went into the net, and the Blue Bombers did celebrate their sixth consecutive title with a 2-1 win over Northern Adirondack Oct. 25.

For the Bombers, it completed a sectional stretch which involved the team winning both the semifinals and finals on kicks.

“We have never been to a shootout in any of the six and now we have had two,” coach Stuart Hemsley said. “The same five guys just jumped up and said same order. Hayden’s mom was nervous he was even on the list and now he wins us the game today. It was a great game.”

“I went with my instinct and then did what I could do from there,” said Novick, who finished with 10 saves. “We didn’t doubt it, we were not playing the best we could in the season but once we got to sectionals we knew what we wanted.”

The Bobcats opened scoring when Noah Lambert hit a hard shot which was deflected by Novick away from the goal but to the feet of Cody Peryea, who was able to tuck the ball into the net on a second chance shot in the 30th minute.

The game remained the same until the last 15 minutes, when the Blue Bombers seemed to start a run, capped off when Jaquim Benavides scored on a Jarell Paul assist to tie the game in the 74th minute.

“I saw the ball and went straight for it to hit it,” Benavides said. “It was pure joy. They had told me a bout the streak and I feel good being part of that. It has been amazing here in Lake Placid and playing some great soccer and getting good results.”

The game then headed into the two 15-minute overtime periods before going to kicks for the victorious Bombers, who have learned a lot over the past two weeks, according to their coach.

“We are still learning and we learned a lot this season,” Hemsley said. “Today was proof what I have been teaching since August, the profits are coming out now. We are not creating the chances I would like to see us create but they will come.”

“We have to continue to work hard,” Plank said. “We have really started to gel and work better as a team.”

The Bombers will next play at Plattsburgh High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, where they will take on St. Lawrence at 5 p.m. in the regional semifinals.