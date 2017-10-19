LPCS, NCCS victorious as boy’s soccer playoffs start

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Beekmantown’s Kaden Kowalowski lines up next to the NCCS wall of Tristen Wallace, Michael Kopp, Chase Ross and Lucas Bedard in their Oct. 18 Class B quarterfinal game, won by the Cougars.

LAKE PLACID | Blue Bombers varsity boy’s soccer coach Stuart Hemsley said it was good to see some goals go into the net for his team.

“It's been a very long year for us,” Hemsley said after the Bombers scored a 5-2 win over AuSable Valley on Oct. 18 in the Class C quarterfinal round. “It was good to see some goals tonight and we were able to play our whole team in this game.”

Justin Novick scored the opening goal of the game, while Colin Bentley and Matt White gave the Bombers a 3-0 lead heading into halftime. Carter Grady expanded the lead to 4-0 before Tyler Light scored for the Patriots. The two teams exchanged the final two goals of the game, with Remi Borden scoring for Lake Placid and Wyatt Hackett for AuSable. Ryan Thomas made 13 saves for the Patriots.

The Blue Bombers will next face top seed Seton Catholic in the Class C semifinals on Monday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m. at Saranac Central School.

COUGARS DEFEAT EAGLES

Trailing in the 13th minute, Northeastern Clinton scored the final two goals of the game to advance in the Class B playoffs on Oct. 18.

Tyler Baker opened the scoring for Beekmantown in the 13th minute, giving the Eagles a 1-0 advantage. The Cougars responded as Nick LaDue scored the equalizer in the 32nd minute on a Michael Pennington assist. The two connected again for the game winner, as LaDue buried another pass from Pennington in the 70th minute of play.

“The boys were prepared to play a good Beekmantown team,” coach Nicholas Trombley said. “Matt Maggy marked Rylee Hollister for the whole first half and did a really good job. I know that they did their homework and figured out our strengths and played a great first part of the first half and then we kind of caught our stride and started doing the things that we planned on doing and squeaked out a win.”

The Cougars will now face top seed Peru in the Class B semifinals, set for Saturday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. at George Brendler Field in Chazy.

“They are a really strong team and have really strong players,” Trombley said. “Gabe Nuzzo is a force to be reckoned with. We will know the guys to mark and hopefully end up on the right side of things.”