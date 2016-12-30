St. Joe's nurse accused of rape

× Expand Jessica Dresser

SARANAC LAKE — A licensed practical nurse who worked for St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Center was indicted for rape.

According to a news release from the state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, Jessica Dresser, 31, of Plattsburgh, was brought before Franklin County Court and charged with two counts of third-degree rape, a class E felony; two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, also a class E felony; four counts of sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor; and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

“The charges in this case stem from incidents that occurred in February of 2016 in which the defendant, a licensed practical nurse, allegedly engaged in sexual conduct on two separate occasions with a person receiving in-patient treatment for an opioid addiction,” the Justice Center said in its news release after a lengthy investigation.

“On one of those occasions, Dresser allegedly gave the victim a controlled substance prior to the sexual contact.”

Under state law, sexual contact of any kind between an employee and a resident at a facility licensed or certified by the NYS Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) is a crime, the news release said.

Justice Center Prosecutor Patricia E. Gunning brought the case to Franklin County Court.

“Licensed professionals such as this defendant have a responsibility to provide treatment and care,” Gunning said in a statement.

“For a nurse to not only disregard that responsibility for her own sexual gratification, but to undermine her patient’s recovery by providing him drugs, as this defendant is alleged to have done, is unconscionable. Individuals seeking treatment for addiction are vulnerable to abuse and we will continue to hold accountable those employees who take advantage of them.”

Dresser was terminated from her job, the news release said.

She was released under the supervision of probation.

Gunning also thanked the Saranac Lake Police Department and the New York State Police for assisting in the investigation and arrest.

Justice Center Supervising Assistant Special Prosecutor Rachel Dunn is prosecuting the case.

Justice Center Investigators Joseph Mazzone and Pamela Harrington conducted the investigation.