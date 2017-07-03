Lyft coming to Plattsburgh Airport

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo County officials last Wednesday approved a deal with Lyft, a San Francisco-based ride hailing service, enabling the company to operate at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

PLATTSBURGH — County officials last week inked a deal with Lyft, giving the company permission to operate at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

Lyft, a ridesharing company, will now be able to operate on airport grounds without having to pay a per-ride fee.

The company currently pays per-trip fees at approximately 94 airports throughout the country.

If the county were to charge a per-ride fee, according to County Planner Rodney Brown, the revenue would be “negligible” — around $1,000 per year.

“They want to be the first in the door, and establish a framework,” said Brown.

Ride sharing services like Lyft and Uber were unable to operate in the state outside of New York City prior to last Thursday.

State lawmakers approved ride-hailing services like Lyft and Uber to operate outside of city limits.

“I’m proud that this wrong has been righted and that a fair, safe and comprehensive ride sharing system has been put in place that benefits New Yorkers in every corner of this great state,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week.

Initially, the start date was slated for July 8. But officials later passed a second bill that made the service available on June 29, ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Uber and Lyft submitted applications for a license — along with a $100,000 application fee — in early June, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. The state Department of Motor Vehicles approved the licenses less than 12 hours before the scheduled launch time.

CAB REGULATIONS

Prior to approving the deal, officials discussed the effect ridesharing companies could have on local cab companies.

“In terms of market share, I think it depends upon the tech savy of the consumer rather than the availability (of cabs),” said Legislator Chris Rosenquest (Area 9).

A bigger concern, according to Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), is smaller cab companies competing against Plattsburgh City Taxi, who have operated in the area “for over 100 years”:

“We’ve got a lot of small cabs charging what they want,” said Hall. “It’s these fly by night deals that are causing problems.”

This discussion comes after the recent Northern Taxi scandal — which saw cab company owner Christopher Crowningshield fined $2,500 by the state attorney general for overcharging refugees for rides to the Canadian border and failing to provide rates in advance.

C&L Taxi, operated by Gail Seymour of Morrisonville, was also fined $900 in penalties — and ordered to conspicuously post fares and limit fares to the border, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Town Taxi and Medical Transport, Inc., operated by Victor Pizarro of Plattsburgh, was also fined $350.

“There needs to be regulation for cab companies operation outside of the city,” said Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman. “My recommendation is to look at a general overlay for the entire county so it’s fair, regardless of where you’re going — because (price gouging) is happening now.”

The state Department of Motor Vehicles has assembled a guide for passengers, applicants, drivers and local government, Find it at dmv.ny.gov.