Maffey named Westport’s citizen of the year

WESTPORT | George E. Maffey has been named citizen of the year by the Westport Chamber of Commerce.

Maffey was recognized as a leader in negotiations, development and construction of the Westport Heritage House Community and Visitor Center; treasurer of the Ballard Park Foundation and as a member of the Essex County Mental Health Association Board.

He was also honored for his work as co-chairman of the Elizabethtown Community Hospital Capital Improvement Project, while serving on the Westport Central School Board of Education; his service as president of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and director, vice president and treasurer of the Westport Chamber of Commerce.

“With grateful appreciation, the Westport Chamber of Commerce and the larger community thank George E. Maffey for his time and devotion contributing to the health and vitality of Westport and neighboring towns,” said the Chamber.

Maffey was honored at the Westport Hotel & Tavern on Nov. 8.