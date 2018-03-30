Main street group has plans

× Expand Photo provided The 2018 StreetFest will be held July 28.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership says it’s working on future events, projects, plans and partnerships to enhance the downtown.

Future projects include additional public parking signs, improvement of curb bump-outs, and additional benches and garbage cans, all on Montcalm Street.

There’s also creation of green spaces, possible new banners and decorations for downtown Ticonderoga business district, historic wooden sculptures, replacement of three aging National Grid poles, installation of three-hour parking signs, as well as continued implementation of key areas of focus of the Streetscape Master Plan.

Recent projects in coordination with partner organizations included improvements of town public parking areas, placement of a new bench on the LaChute Trail, Streetscape improvements, annual street art project, flower boxes and plantings, design and installation of a new Community Building sign, annual food pantry shopping spree, and the installation of a welcome sign on Wicker Street.

Board members said the Montcalm Street Partnership also plans annual events in coordination with their partners, including Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival, Community Clean-Up Day/Beautification Week, Best 4th in the North Celebration, StreetFest, Street Art Auction and HalloweenFest.

Board members include John Bartlett, Debbie Barber, Joyce Cooper, Robert Dedrick, Leslie Midgley, Darlene Treadway, Ken Engler, Katy Rasmus, Dawn Titus, Chattie VanWert, and James Cawley. Ex-officio board members include Maia Tedford of PRIDE and Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano.

The Montcalm Street Partnership also recently hosted the Downtown Business Forum and will be doing a follow-up with Montcalm Street businesses and organizations.

Next events from the partnership are: Beautification Week/Clean Up Days: May 7 – 13; Best 4th in the North: July 1 – 4; StreetFest: July 28; and HalloweenFest: Oct. 26 - 31.

For more information on the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, call the coordinator at 518-585-6619, email tmsp@timainstreet.org, or visit www.timainstreet.org.

Donations to support the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership are tax deductible, and can be mailed to: TMSP, P.O. Box 379, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.