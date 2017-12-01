Major update of Lake George town ordinances eyed

Lake George Village Town Hall
LAKE GEORGE | Over the next several months, Town of Lake George officials will be reviewing town zoning and subdivision laws with the intent of updating and streamlining them to benefit both residents and developers, town leaders said at the Nov. 13 town board meeting.
Although town Planning Director Dan Barusch predicted that the changes to the town laws would be the most comprehensive since the codes were established, he added that the amendments would likely be welcomed by town property owners.
“The proposed changes are not controversial — most all of then will boost leniency and help applicants,” he said, noting that plans do not call for changes to the town zoning map. “The amendments would eliminate a lot of non-consequential regulations and red tape —relaxing a number of regulations, including minimum square footage requirements.”
The regulations to be relaxed are setbacks for buildings in some zones, minimum square footage for structures, and placement of garages on residential properties. The changes also include allowing swimming pools in some of the zones where they now are prohibited except by variance.
Changes to the ordinances also include accommodations for solar farms and solar installations as well as boat storage facilities, distilleries and breweries — new aspects of contemporary life that weren’t anticipated when the ordinances were established decades ago.
Barusch said the proposed amendments would soon be published on the town website, and comments will be accepted from the public.
The draft amendments, accompanied by resident input, are to be reviewed by the town Planning Board beginning at their January meeting.
A formal public hearing would be held this spring, and then the changes would be reviewed by both the Warren County Planning Board, with a series of town public hearings following.
The target date for adopting the amendments is Fall 2018.
Barusch noted that the amendments to the zoning and subdivision ordinances would receive full scrutiny by the public before being forwarded to the Adirondack Park Agency for their review.
IN OTHER BUSINESS...
In other business conducted at the November town meeting, board members:
• Approved a $6.36 million town budget for 2018 that represents a 3.9 percent increase in spending over 2017 and a 2.8 percent increase in tax levy, yet a decrease of 1.7 cents per thousand of assessed valuation. The budget includes funds to pay towards staffing for the town teen center.
• Authorized Lake George Fire Chief Jason Berry to solicit bids for a new aerial ladder fire truck, based on specifications similar to a $930,000 Sutphen tower truck the firefighters have sought to purchase. Although the existing aerial fire truck has only 17,000 or so miles on its odometer and was repaired recently for about $60,000, the fire department members have cited continuing problems with its functions.
• Set public hearings for Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. respectively for reviewing a town economic development plan and for an amendment to a local littering law.
The former, developed after public meetings with APA representatives and town officials, calls for more business-friendly codes, as well as pursuing development of a health center, educational institutions, and a business park, as well as marketing developable land parcels.
The latter hearing is on changes to the littering law which would regulate where and how long trash cans can be placed beside roadways.
Barusch noted that many complaints have been heard about inadequate or damaged trash containers and others remaining at roadside for months, or being placed illicitly on neighbors’ property.
• The board authorized Barusch to submit a pre-application for a $100,000 grant to establish a new town Public-Private Pollution Prevention Program which would assist businesses in town in upgrading stormwater control measures.
• Appropriated $1,800 in occupancy tax funds towards Denny Galloway’s “Think Vet” event, held prior to Veteran’s Day, in which hundreds of area residents drove up Prospect Mountain without paying the normal fee.
• Heard that the town planning department is now assessing the town’s compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Barusch said that the town may have to improve access within the next few years to the town hall, the town Senior Center and transfer station, Ushers Park, the old county courthouse, and Diamond Point Beach. The inventory of what needs to be accomplished is likely to be undertaken with an intern from SUNY Albany.