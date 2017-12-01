Major update of Lake George town ordinances eyed

× Expand Lake George Village Town Hall

LAKE GEORGE | Over the next several months, Town of Lake George officials will be reviewing town zoning and subdivision laws with the intent of updating and streamlining them to benefit both residents and developers, town leaders said at the Nov. 13 town board meeting.

Although town Planning Director Dan Barusch predicted that the changes to the town laws would be the most comprehensive since the codes were established, he added that the amendments would likely be welcomed by town property owners.

“The proposed changes are not controversial — most all of then will boost leniency and help applicants,” he said, noting that plans do not call for changes to the town zoning map. “The amendments would eliminate a lot of non-consequential regulations and red tape —relaxing a number of regulations, including minimum square footage requirements.”

The regulations to be relaxed are setbacks for buildings in some zones, minimum square footage for structures, and placement of garages on residential properties. The changes also include allowing swimming pools in some of the zones where they now are prohibited except by variance.

Changes to the ordinances also include accommodations for solar farms and solar installations as well as boat storage facilities, distilleries and breweries — new aspects of contemporary life that weren’t anticipated when the ordinances were established decades ago.

Barusch said the proposed amendments would soon be published on the town website, and comments will be accepted from the public.

The draft amendments, accompanied by resident input, are to be reviewed by the town Planning Board beginning at their January meeting.

A formal public hearing would be held this spring, and then the changes would be reviewed by both the Warren County Planning Board, with a series of town public hearings following.

The target date for adopting the amendments is Fall 2018.

Barusch noted that the amendments to the zoning and subdivision ordinances would receive full scrutiny by the public before being forwarded to the Adirondack Park Agency for their review.

IN OTHER BUSINESS...

In other business conducted at the November town meeting, board members:

• Approved a $6.36 million town budget for 2018 that represents a 3.9 percent increase in spending over 2017 and a 2.8 percent increase in tax levy, yet a decrease of 1.7 cents per thousand of assessed valuation. The budget includes funds to pay towards staffing for the town teen center.