Making space for innovation

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Jeff Allott, a design engineer and co-founder of General Composites, recently established a five-company maker space in Westport.

RAY BROOK | Adirondack Park Agency commissioners last week welcomed a clear and experienced local business voice discuss the future of manufacturing in the Champlain Valley.

Jeff Allott, a design engineer and co-founder of General Composites, recently established a five-company maker space in Westport.

He shared insights last Thursday into the cooperative’s experience with light manufacturing enterprise that has evolved there.

All of it is connected to outdoor adventure, rural economics, tourism and the Adirondack environment.

Appropriate manufacturing inside the park, he said, balances production with environmental protection and sustainable futures.

ORIGINS OF A MAKER SPACE

Allott shared how a five-company cooperative emerged out of common interests and machines, somewhat incidentally, at 6588 Main (HQ) on Main Street in Westport.

The building housed General Composites before moving to Willsboro a few years ago. Allott sold General Composites in 2010, but kept the Main Street property in Westport.

“I figured I better keep a facility just in case,” Allott said, describing how difficult it is to find reasonably priced maker space in the rural Adirondacks.

The 8,000-square-foot facility contains five manufacturing spaces and seven offices with common services.

The seven collaborative members, he said, includes Jade Mountain Inc., Allott’s latest full-fabrication shop, which is now working on several innovative projects inspired by the local landscape, including collapsible fly rods, solar composters and sliding snowshoes.

Courtney Fair Furniture, a woodworking shop for custom furnishings and kitchens added wood trades to 6588 Main (HQ)

Barnboy Skis creator Rick Causey designs and manufactures custom, hand-built downhill skis.

Mosaic Films filmmaker Aaron Woolf occupies another section of the building.

And Erin Hall Studio brought in a graphic design, architecture, textile manufacturing and sewn products component to the maker collective.

They’re each unique with compatible parts.

Allott parked some 6588 Main (HQ) products, including a Solace bicycle, in APA’s meeting room.

“These are all things that are made in Westport right now,” he said.

“We’ve got this collaboration going on.”

It grew as everybody started helping each other.

And that ad hoc alliance gave rise to several new enterprises.

With Solace Cycles, Allott and Fair, who are both avid mountain bikers, recognized a manufacturing niche here and blended fabrication and design skills.