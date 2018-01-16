Making space for innovation

Photo by Kim Dedam
Jeff Allott, a design engineer and co-founder of General Composites, recently established a five-company maker space in Westport.
RAY BROOK | Adirondack Park Agency commissioners last week welcomed a clear and experienced local business voice discuss the future of manufacturing in the Champlain Valley.
He shared insights last Thursday into the cooperative’s experience with light manufacturing enterprise that has evolved there.
All of it is connected to outdoor adventure, rural economics, tourism and the Adirondack environment.
Appropriate manufacturing inside the park, he said, balances production with environmental protection and sustainable futures.
ORIGINS OF A MAKER SPACE
Allott shared how a five-company cooperative emerged out of common interests and machines, somewhat incidentally, at 6588 Main (HQ) on Main Street in Westport.
The building housed General Composites before moving to Willsboro a few years ago. Allott sold General Composites in 2010, but kept the Main Street property in Westport.
“I figured I better keep a facility just in case,” Allott said, describing how difficult it is to find reasonably priced maker space in the rural Adirondacks.
The 8,000-square-foot facility contains five manufacturing spaces and seven offices with common services.
The seven collaborative members, he said, includes Jade Mountain Inc., Allott’s latest full-fabrication shop, which is now working on several innovative projects inspired by the local landscape, including collapsible fly rods, solar composters and sliding snowshoes.
Courtney Fair Furniture, a woodworking shop for custom furnishings and kitchens added wood trades to 6588 Main (HQ)
Barnboy Skis creator Rick Causey designs and manufactures custom, hand-built downhill skis.
Mosaic Films filmmaker Aaron Woolf occupies another section of the building.
And Erin Hall Studio brought in a graphic design, architecture, textile manufacturing and sewn products component to the maker collective.
They’re each unique with compatible parts.
Allott parked some 6588 Main (HQ) products, including a Solace bicycle, in APA’s meeting room.
“These are all things that are made in Westport right now,” he said.
“We’ve got this collaboration going on.”
It grew as everybody started helping each other.
And that ad hoc alliance gave rise to several new enterprises.
With Solace Cycles, Allott and Fair, who are both avid mountain bikers, recognized a manufacturing niche here and blended fabrication and design skills.
Their product is still in the demo mode, Allott said, looking at 2018 as the first year to fill orders.
MOUNTAIN BIKING PROSPECTS
With Wolff, Allott just founded another new enterprise, one connected to both the landscape and community resources in Elizabethtown, their hometown.
“Working with Aaron, we stumbled on property (for sale) adjacent to the Blueberry mountain bike trails,” Allott said.
Blueberry trails in Elizabethtown have developed extensively over the past decade, he said.
“We closed on (the land) Dec. 29,” Allott said of their plan to add 350 acres to the Elizabethtown trail system.
In addition to unique bike experiences, the business plans to build alternative tourist lodging for mountain bike travelers in an enterprise they’ve named EMBR: the Elizabethtown Mountain Bike Ranch.
PLANNING NEEDED
What’s important in collaborative, incubator space, Allott said, is its flexible layout with both individual and common resources. The mix can generate natural alliance between entrepreneurs.
Connections at 6588 Main (HQ) grew organically from commons interests and shared goals, in a sense, from the inside-out.
Manufacturing incubators can pull artisans, engineers, designers and craftspeople together in an affordable, creative environment, he said.
The mix cannot be defined by formulaic development constraints.
“Improper planning can choke the livelihood out of a beautiful area,” Allott said.
Emphasis on technical aspiration, too, allows incubators to offer something tangible to young and new talent, something more than income: innovation.
“It would be great to have one (maker space) in every town throughout the park,” Allott said.
But finding the right space, he said, is tough.
“A 25,000 or 15,000 square foot facility set up with a large, common technical area,” is ideal, he said.
APA commissioner and Franklin County Legislator Barbara Rice, who owns a family business in Saranac Lake, asked Allott about working with local governments.
“Was there a role that they played?”
“I had worked with pretty much every entity over the years with my old company,” Allott said.
“The programs (they offer - financing, planning and development) aren’t that appropriate for the services we would need.”
Allott said economic development deals can look great on paper, focused on a bottom line, but often fall short, particularly with regard to infrastructure and future markets.
High-speed connectivity remains a challenge even with recent improvements in some corners of the Adirondacks, Allott said.
“Franklin County IDA owns a couple of buildings that they are doing nothing with at this point,” Rice said.
“Franklin Co. is open for business, so if you want to talk?” Rice said.
“Is it time for new thinking? To me it certainly feels like it,” Allott said.
The small farm movement is setting pace for economic growing in Lake Champlain valley, Allott said.
“Parallel paths are in order,” Allott said.