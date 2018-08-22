Making the trek to Ti

× Kirk and Spock greet visitors to James Cawley’s Star Trek Original Series Set Tour where hundreds of visitors are expected this weekend. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | What was in colonial times the first frontier will give way this weekend to the final frontier as hundreds of Star Trek fans descend on Ticonderoga for the fourth annual Trekondroga held at the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

The three-day event begins Friday, Aug. 24 at noon and runs through the end of the day Sunday. Owner James Cawley said he expects people will come from around the world and most all of the 50 states to be in attendance. Previous events have attracted a minimum of 600 people, and, when William Shatner was in town, up to 2,000.

Ticket holders this weekend will mingle with legendary Star Trek stars including Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Karl Urban, who won the role of Dr. Leonard McCoy on 2009 Star Trek motion picture.

Other celebrities include Robin Curtis, Leslie Hoffman, Chris Hunter and technicians Michael and Denise Okuda. And Saturday night, Cawley himself will be performing his renowned Elvis impersonation.

There will be a number of events and tours throughout the weekend, in the downtown and at the high school.

Cawley said fans love the chance to meet with the stars in an intimate setting.

“They like to hear how the shows were done and get an insider view of what it was like to be there,” Cawley said. “The celebrities are very warm people, and everyone gets to see that they’re just like us — they just have a more interesting job.”

A tireless advocate for the downtown, Cawley said the event is also a good for the local economy.

Restaurants, for example, have to hire extra help.

“We’re proud to be part of this community and helping to bring the downtown back,” he said.

Matthew Courtright, executive director of the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce, said the Star Trek Set Tour is playing a large role in that regard.

“Trekonderoga and the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour have been fantastic additions to the Ticonderoga business community, attracting many new visitors to the Ticonderoga area and Montcalm Street; it has a significant economic impact on the local economy,” he said. “We welcome Star Trek fans as they make the trek to Ticonderoga and experience all we have to offer. I would like to thank the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour team for their continued commitment and dedication to the community.”

Cawley said he hopes the Set Tour and its events will inspire new businesses to feed off of the traffic.

The next step, he said, will be new businesses that offer things like wood-fired pizza and craft beer.

The demographic that attends Star Trek events is wide, with ages ranging from the late 20s to 70s. But they all have disposable income to spend.

“They’re like everyone else when they go on vacation — they have money and they want to be entertained,” Cawley said.

When the original Star Trek was canceled in 1969, most of the sets were dismantled or destroyed. Cawley was able to get exact specifications and rebuild those sets into a studio that has become a worldwide attraction.

Star Trek events are popular across the country — Ticonderoga’s happens to be sandwiched in between shows in Georgia and Las Vegas.

“It’s a big community worldwide, and we want to make sure they have a good time,” Cawley said.