Man charged with DWAI after Beekmantown crash

BEEKMANTOWN — A Plattsburgh man was charged with a DWAI last week after police said he crashed into a utility pole on Spellman Road in Beekmantown late Saturday night.

Zachary Miller, 20, said authorities, was operating a 2014 Chrysler westbound on Spellman Road when he failed to stop at the intersection.

Miller allegedly drove through the intersection and struck a utility pole, causing substantial damage to the pole and his vehicle. 

Clinton County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched at 10:26 p.m.

Miller, who was uninjured in the incident, was evaluated by EMS personnel on scene and released to the custody of deputies. 

He was transported to the sheriff’s office where further investigation was conducted. 

Police said that Miller was impaired by drugs and arrested on four charges: operating a car while under the influence, a misdemeanor; speeding, unlawful possession of marijuana and failing to stop at a stop sign, all infractions. 

“The investigation determined that Miller was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash while impaired by drugs and he was arrested for the above listed charges as a result,” according to the news release.

Miller was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Beekmantown Court at a later date to face the allegations.

Assistance with the investigation was received from New York State Police, UVM-CVPH EMS, District 3 Fire Department, West Chazy Fire Department and Beekmantown Fire Department.

