Man dead after being struck by motorist

RAY BROOK | Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a local resident early Monday.

Robert Tomlinson, 59, of Ray Brook, was struck at the intersection of State Route 86 and Old Ray Brook Road by a 2010 Toyota Matrix driven by Michael Lynch, 55, of Verdun, Quebec, Canada.

Tomlinson was standing in the roadway at approximately 5 a.m., said state police on Monday.

Tomlinson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Essex County Coroner Francis Whitelaw and transported to Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake for an autopsy.

He resided at a residential home on Old Ray Brook Road operated by Citizen Advocates, Inc.

The investigation remains open. State police are interested in speaking to anyone traveling along State Route 86 during the time of the accident.

Contact the BCI at SP Ray Brook at 518-873-2750 with any information.