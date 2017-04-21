Manhole 13 nears completition

× The Manhole 13 project in Port Henry is almost finished, officials say. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY — It’s going to cost about $150,000 to finish the Manhole 13 project on Main Street (Route 9N/22) in Port Henry.

The Town of Moriah took over the $1.5 million project when the Village of Port Henry dissolved at the end of March, and a report from AES Northeast of Plattsburgh, the town’s engineering firm, included some additional charges to wrap it up.

“We now have the responsibility for that (project),” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council session.

AES representative Ryan Davies recommended installing slip-lining in the new mains that stretch from Manhole 13, near the Town Hall, to the Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant, a distance of just under a mile.

He said that will increase the longevity of the lines considerably, especially the steel pipes that had to be run under the Canadian Pacific Railway railroad tracks near the sewer plant. Canadian Pacific had mandated the use of the steel lines to go under their tracks.

Slip-lining is completed by installing a smaller, carrier pipe into a larger host pipe. The most common material used to slip-line is high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe.

Polyethylene pipe, which is less expensive than steel pipe, was used in the other sections of the Manhole 13 mains replacement.

The Manhole 13 project replaced sewer lines that had been prone to developing leaks for years.

Davies said the project is coming to an end, except for the slip-lining.

Also, the defunct Bulwagga Bay Tavern, now a private residence, was never connected to the village sewer system, he said.

“They’re pretty much finished (with the work),” he said. “Connecting the old Bulwagga Bay bar will involve boring under Route 22.”

That will be a distance of about 50 feet, he said, at an estimated cost of $20,000.

He said Manfred Construction of Port Henry, which did the original installation, is not interested in the new work.

The Moriah Town Council authorized issuing a request for proposals for the boring, and seeking bids for the slip-lining.

Bids will be opened on June 8 for the pipe liner inserts.