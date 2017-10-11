Manhunt filming comes to Pottersville

× Gary Beckler is shown on the road near his Natural Stone Bridge and Caves in Pottersville, which was recently used as a filming site for a miniseries on a 2015 escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility. Beckler said he was urged to register his property with filming companies for consideration for future projects. Photo by Christopher South

POTTERSVILLE | Greg Beckler, owner of the Natural Stone Bridge and Caves, didn’t really know what to expect when he received a call from a movie production company.

At first, he thought it was a scam.

But when a representative of Red Hour Productions — the Ben Stiller-helmed company producing “Escape at Dannemora,” a miniseries that chronicles the manhunt for two convicted killers in 2015 — paid him a visit to take a look at his land, that’s when he knew it was real.

“I think I realized after taking this guy around that it wasn’t a scam,” Beckler said.

Beckler’s family owns about 1,000 acres, including the Natural Stone Bridge and Caves.

The production company was looking for a forest, a river crossing and a steep bank.

The production scout, who Beckler named only as Hyu, wanted to speak to his boss and get back to him.

Beckler showed the boss around the area for about three hours, and the producer got more and more excited as he surveyed the area.

Company representatives told him they would come back with some set designers, but plans were put on hold for a while because of the traveling distance to the area.

“Then all of a sudden it was back on and they were coming back with 20 people.”

The team quickly expanded to a crew of 45, including technical scouts, and Beckler found himself making improvements to trails and arranging for ATVs and pick-up trucks — all before a contract was even signed.

He even shot film of the area using a drone equipped with a GoPro camera, which he believes sold the company on using his property.

The company ended up filming for three days at the end of September.

“He listens,” Beckler said of Stiller. “He’s quiet, focused and gracious.”

They had to keep much of what was being done under wraps, he said, which is a credit to his staff, who all had to put in extra hours.

The company urged him to get listed with filming companies for future use as a filming location.

Production on the series, which also filmed in the Plattsburgh area, is headed to Pittsburgh, Pa. later this fall, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.