Many projects aid Ticonderoga business district

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership has numerous projects underway to benefit downtown Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership has a slew of projects going on for the enhancement of downtown Ticonderoga.

Their recent projects, done in coordination with partner organizations, include public parking signs, the LaChute River Trail entrance sign, a Downtown Business District sign at the Fort Ticonderoga intersection, and purchase and placement of a new bench and garbage can in front of the Black Watch Memorial Library.

They’re also working on refreshing and improvement of the Town Clock at Montcalm Street and Champlain Avenue, removal of damaged trees, repair, cleaning, and staining of the gazebo in Bicentennial Park, streetscape improvements along Montcalm Street, the annual Street Art Project, the Ticonderoga Food Pantry shopping spree, flower boxes and plantings and state Department of Transportation signs for Fort Ticonderoga and the Moses Circle Information Booth.

Montcalm Street Partnership also plans and implements annual events in coordination with their partners, Coordinator Matthew Courtright said, including the Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival, Community Clean-Up Day, Best 4th In The North Celebration, StreetFest, Street Art Auction, and HalloweenFest.

He said the partnership’s mission is to create and enhance the economic, historic and social development of Ticonderoga’s traditional business district, using the National Trust Main Street Center’s guidelines for organization, design, promotion and economic restructuring.

The group has started preparing for future events, projects, plans and partnerships.

“We look forward to continuing to partner to improve our community together,” said partnership board member Robert C. Dedrick. “We would like to thank our 2016 partners for their support and dedication to TMSP and Ticonderoga over the past year.”

The partnership has gotten help from the Town of Ticonderoga, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, PRIDE of Ticonderoga, Clinton and Essex Counties Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Programs, Adirondack Foundation, Ticonderoga Walmart, Stewarts’ Shops, Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club, and Ti’Coustics.

Their future projects include additional public parking signs along Montcalm Street, improvement of bump-outs on Montcalm Street, including tree replacement, additional benches and garbage cans on Montcalm Street, more Streetscape projects, creation of green spaces, and possible new banners and decorations for downtown Ticonderoga and the business districts.

Courtright said they’re working on continued implementation of key areas of focus of the Streetscape Master Plan. The partnership members will also be taking Main Street America trainings and utilizing resources.

Donations to support the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership are tax deductible, and can be mailed to: TMSP, P.O. Box 379, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

The Montcalm Street Partnership’s email is: tmsp@timainstreet.org, or visit the website at www.timainstreet.org.