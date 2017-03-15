Maple industry in Clinton County seeing liquid gold this year

× Expand Photo provided by Homestead Maple Homestead Maple in West Chazy will be open all four days during the upcoming Maple Weekend this and next weekend.

WEST CHAZY — Maple season appears to be off to a winsome start thanks to cooperative weather conditions, local producers are reporting.

The sap in the trees started to thaw in January, said Patricia Parker of Parker Family Maple Farm.

“It was definitely unexpected,” she said.

Warm days and cold nights are ideal for maple production – temperatures that don’t normally come along until late-February and March.

The fifth-generation, family-owned business in West Chazy was able to get 30 barrels of syrup from the 40,000 taps on site that month.

“We’re pretty much set for this year,” said Parker.

Jason Seguin of Seguin’s Sugaring Unlimited said he also got an early start.

The Ellenburg Depot-based producer has produced 450 gallons of syrup so far — about 30 percent of his annual goal.

That head start sweetened Seguin’s decision to join the Maple Weekend events — the first in since he opened in 2014.

“It’s pretty neat to see the people come out and see what’s going on here,” he said.

On deck: Free samples of maple syrup, cream and other candies.

× Expand Photo provided by Homestead Maple Several maple producers across northern NY will be hosting tours and seminars on their maple production.

Maple Weekend is slated for two weekends: March 18 and 19, and March 25 and 26.

Nearly a dozen sugar houses in Clinton County will participate.

Bechard’s Sugar House in West Chazy will offer a pancake breakfast at their scenic setting both weekends.

“It’s all windows and it’s absolutely gorgeous,” said Tammy Bechard, co-owner.

Homestead Maple in Chazy will teach guests how to make maple cream sodas by using reverse osmosis, a system that removes water from the sap.

“My husband and I stayed up until midnight some nights doing this,” said Angela Swan, co-owner. “This system made the process faster and more efficient.”

This tour will join several others for this and next weekend’s celebration to show the ins and outs of maple syrup production.

“Maple syrup making is more than just a job — it’s a lifestyle,” Parker said. “We’re all different and unique.

“I hope people will visit more than one sugar house.”

Maple Weekend will take place March 18, 19, 25 and 26 at the participating 160 locations across the state. For a full list of participating establishments and their activities, visit nysmaple.com/nys-maple-weekend/.