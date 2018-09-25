Marathon runner, turned around in wilderness, seeking Good Samaritan

× Expand Photo provided Corey Burdick of South Burlington takes a breather after completing the Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival on Sunday, Sept. 23 in Schroon Lake.

SCHROON LAKE | Corey Burdick was among the hundreds of runners who flocked to Schroon Lake last weekend for the Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival.

Burdick, of South Burlington, Vermont, made her half-marathon debut at the race in 2006.

But she hadn’t participated in the event in 11 years, after opting to focus on longer distances.

After a decade-plus absence, Burdick wanted back in. She won entry at the Vermont City Marathon and trained extensively.

She left home at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday and gave herself plenty of time for the 8:15 a.m. packet pick-up deadline at Schroon Lake Central School.

But the directions she found on GPS were spotty, taking her through unfamiliar backroads terrain shrouded in fog.

By 7:30 a.m., she steered her vehicle down Old Furnace Road, which was closed to local traffic.

“I’m local traffic,” Burdick thought.

The unpaved road was windy. The landscape contained plenty of animals, and it was beautiful, but it was also remote — and the deadline for race entry loomed.

And Burdick was getting nervous.

“This is it. I have 25 minutes to be where I need to be. I don’t know where I am. I have no cell service, but I have paper directions, which I printed out just in case,” Burdick told The Sun.

A pair of cement blocks ultimately portended the end of Burdick’s quest.

As she pondered her options, a man materialized out of the fog, a fellow runner.

She flagged him down. He stopped. Both were in running gear, but he appeared to simply be out for his morning run.

Allies.

The man gave her directions, directing her to Route 74, where an Essex County Sheriff’s deputy waved her through a barricade with words of encouragement.

Burdick found the last parking spot at Schroon Lake Central and made it to packet pick-up within two minutes of the deadline.

“I still can’t believe I made it,” Burdick said.

She ultimately did well in the race, beating her personal best by 7 minutes and 5 seconds with a time of 1 hour, 46 minutes and 10 seconds, ranking No. 5 of 25 in her age group — or 55 of 332 total half-marathoners.

Now she wants to find the mystery runner.

“I am completely grateful to this gentleman, who I didn’t think to grab a name from in the moment, but I assume he lives somewhere along that road,” Burdick said. “It is nothing short of a miracle that I arrived at the gym in time to grab my packet, walk to the bus and even make it to the start line.”