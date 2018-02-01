Mardi Gras dinner offered

TICONDEROGA | The 7th anniversary of the Free Community Fellowship Dinners program at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga will be celebrated with a Mardi Gras style meal.

The event is Sunday, Feb. 4 in Fellowship Hall from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome.

The dinner will be in the spirit of a Mardi Gras, with Lent starting soon, and the menu will be pulled pork, Southern style corn, Cajun rice, and corn bread. Homemade desserts and beverages will also be available.

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self- supporting. Organizers of the free dinner program want to remind everyone that all are welcome to attend the free dinners held each month.

“There is always plenty of good food, conversation and laughter enjoyed by all,” the church’s Betty Rettig said. “While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated.”

High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.

For more information about the free dinners or the church, contact the church office at 518-585-7995 or visit the church web site: www.tifumc.com. Reservations are not necessary.