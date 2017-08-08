Marine Corps bugle corps coming

× Expand Photo provided These are Essex County Leathernecks Detachment 791 Marine Corps League members meeting at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce as they are plan for the Sept. 21 performance of the Marine Corps Silent Drill Team and the Marine Corps League Drum and Bugle Corps in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA – A performance by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Team and Drum and Bugle Corps is coming to Ticonderoga.

The Essex County Leathernecks Detachment 791 of the Marine Corps League, in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, will host the event on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The outdoor performance will take place in the evening, at a time to be announced, at the Ticonderoga Sentinel Football Field at 116 Alexandria Ave. and is open to the public.

The Police Piper and Drums of Plattsburgh will open the show with a 25-minute performance. The Silent Drill Team and the Drum and Bugle Corps from Washington, D.C. will then perform for an hour.

“On behalf of the Marine Corps League, I’m excited and proud of all of the support from area businesses, large and small, as well as many individuals,” said Essex County Leathernecks Commandant Robert Thompkins. “We have not only the beautiful Adirondacks that we live in, but great people within it. All will be moved and truly enjoy our upcoming performance.”

Previous performances of Silent Drill Team and Drum and Bugle Corps took place in Ticonderoga in 1990 and 1993, which were coordinated by the Marine Corps League, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, and the now-dissolved Village of Ticonderoga.

“We are honored to be working with and to support the Essex County Leathernecks on this event,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright.

Many local businesses and individuals have joined to support the performance, and the Marine Corp League is working closely with Ticonderoga Central School, Silver Bay YMCA, and with local, county and state police agencies for traffic control.

There is no charge, but donations are appreciated to offset the costs. A rain location of the Ticonderoga High School gym has been set.

For more information, contact Thompkins at 518-546-9757 or Essex County Leathernecks Paymaster Clayton Menser at 518-765-8741.