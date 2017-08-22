Marine Corps concert cancelled

TICONDEROGA | The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Team and the Marine Corps League Drum and Bugle Corps won’t be coming to Ticonderoga this year.

The visit had been planned for Thursday, Sept. 21, with no time set.

“The Marine Corps performance has been cancelled,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “They’re looking to reschedule for 2018.”

A scheduling conflict was attributed to the cancellation by officials.

The Essex County Leathernecks Detachment 791 of the Marine Corps League, in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, was hosting the free event.

The outdoor performance would have taken place in the evening at the Ticonderoga Sentinel Football Field at 116 Alexandria Ave.