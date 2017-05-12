Marine to engage in endurance run to honor fellow soldier

× Expand Photo via Facebook Noah Cass (back, middle) is pictured here with two fellow runners and Eddie Ryan (front, middle).

LAKE GEORGE — A former Marine is running 142 miles for nearly three days from his Connecticut home to Shepard Park in Lake George this weekend to help out his friend former U.S. Marine Sgt. Eddie Ryan who was seriously wounded in 2005 while the two were deployed together in Iraq.

Noah Cass, now an ultra-marathon runner, is taking the lengthy trip from Thursday May 11 through Saturday May 13 along with two other runners to honor Ryan, a Lake George resident.

The journey via foot is to raise as much as $10,000 toward ongoing care for wounded veterans —primarily toward Ryan’s ongoing recovery from being shot in the head twice in combat.

Cass also is seeking to raise awareness about the medical issues and resulting financial stresses that many veterans face.

Cass wrote in his online journal that Ryan has motivated him in his sport as well as in life.

“Eddie has come a very long way and continues to improve with each day,” Cass said. “His drive and determination to be better today than yesterday, every day, is one of the driving forces motivating me to run.”

Cass said he recently decided to take the 142-mile run — which he’s titled Tougher Than a Tank Journey after he realized how Ryan’s stoic attitude had such a positive impact on him.

“I’m going to run to my brother to show him how much he motivates me,” Cass wrote on the website Into The Mountains.

According to reports, Cass’ journey this weekend will conclude Saturday with a community-based run in Lake George. Details of the journey, Cass’ mission and opportunities to donate can be found online.

Last month, Eddie Ryan and his family — along with members of the Leatherneck Motorcycle Club celebrated Ryan’s continued recovery at Shaughnessy’s Olde Log Inn on Rte. 9 in Lake George.

The motorcycle club, which is a group of Marine Corps members and veterans, is to hold its 10th annual benefit ride in Ryan’s honor this summer.