Mark Henry wins Area 3 race

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Election officials prepare to count absentee and affidavit ballots from last month’s special election to fill the Area 3 seat on the county legislature. To the right are Jerry Marking, the Democratic candidate, and Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8) sitting in for Republican candidate Mark Henry.

CHAZY | Mark Henry has won the race to fill the vacant Area 3 seat on the Clinton County Legislature.

Following Tuesday’s count of 55 absentee and affidavit ballots, Henry, a Republican, secured a 20-vote victory over Democrat Jerry Marking.

Though the results have not yet been verified by the Clinton County Board of Elections, the tally, from 1,034 reported ballots, stands at 527 for Henry and 507 for Marking.

Henry will fill the seat left vacant by Sam Dyer in January after his election as Beekmantown supervisor, and will serve the rest of Dyer’s term through 2019.

“I’m very happy, and I’m very thankful for all of the folks that helped me campaign,” Henry told The Sun. “I want to thank all the people that came out to the polls to vote, the folks that voted for me and the folks that voted for Jerry.”

Marking conceded on Tuesday.

“It’s over. He won,” said Marking, thanking his opponent and those who voted for him.

“I couldn’t ask for any better,” he said. “I had a lot of support.”

Henry, former Chazy supervisor and a retired deputy chief with the U.S. Border Patrol, called on the legislature in January to hold a special election rather than making an appointment until the general election in November.

“We didn’t want an appointment, the folks of Area 3 wanted a special election, and obviously we’re very pleased with the outcome,” Henry said.

Last month’s special election resulted in a 10-vote lead for Henry, with 495 votes to Marking’s 485.

Spirits were high as the Clinton County Board of Elections counted the absentees on Tuesday.

Republican Election Commissioner Greg Campbell and Democratic Election Commissioner Mary Dyer formed an assembly line as each carefully scrutinized each ballot.

Marking sat across from Dyer and legislator Mark Dame (Area 8), filling in for Henry, across from Campbell.

Dame kept a running tab of votes on a yellow sheet of paper as each election district was tabulated on the board of election’s new electronic ClearBallot system.

With Henry’s election, the Clinton County Legislature will remain majority-Democratic.