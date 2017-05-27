Market gets new security cameras

× Expand Photo provided The Hague Market now has security cameras, thanks to some residents of Lake George nearby.

HAGUE – Putting up security cameras at the Hague Market in the wake of a robbery and shooting there has been paid for through a GoFundMe page.

The campaign was set up by Andy Gorelik and Roger Putnam on behalf of Lake George’s Arcady Bay residents George nearby.

“I think it’s fair to say that all of us in Arcady Bay were shocked and saddened to hear about the unimaginable robbery and shooting at the Hague Market in April,” Gorelik and Putnam wrote. “Luckily our friend, fellow Hague resident and owner of the market, Jim Rypkema, survived this horrific ordeal and is recovering well.

“Since this event unfolded, many members of the Arcady Bay community have asked how we as a community can show our support to the Hague Market and the Rypkema family.”

The answer is closed-circuit TV cameras that record to the Internet cloud, Putnam said.

Putnam recently met with Sally Rypkema, Jim’s wife, and discussed the idea of installing security cameras throughout The Hague Market and they have agreed.

The Rypkema’s purchased the cameras and Putnam volunteered his time to install and set them up last weekend.

“One idea on how Arcady can help show support as a community is to raise money to pay for the cameras and the monitoring service fees,” Gorelik and Putnam said on the page.

“We’ve set up this campaign to help simplify the contribution process. Any contribution is appreciated to show our support as a community.”

All funds raised will go to the Rypkema family on behalf of Arcady Bay, and monies exceeding the cost of the cameras will be used for the annual subscription service to host their output in the cloud.

The page has so far raised $6,535, way over its $2,000 goal.

Rypkema, 63, was shot four times in the upper torso with a small-caliber pistol on April 25, and has been at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

A Queensbury couple has been arrested and jailed for the crime, which netted them less than $100 from the store’s cash register.

GoFundMe Page: www.gofundme.com/arcadybay-haguemarket